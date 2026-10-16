Massive surge in high-capacity DDoS attacks

There has been a significant shift in how attacks are launched and sourced, according to the https://www.netscout.com/threatreport/ from NetScout Systems.

With more than 9,1-million DDoS attacks recorded globally by NetScout between January and June 2026, the report highlights that DDoS risk is growing along three axes: the volume of traffic that must be inspected, the number of places where mitigation must be deployed, and the share of attacks that disrupt service without ever saturating a link.

“The 1 286% rise in attacks clearing 1Tbps or 1Gpps means high-capacity events are no longer anomalies; they are routine,” says Hardik Modi, vice-president: engineering, DDoS solutions and ASERT threat intelligence team at NetScout. “With the proliferation of residential proxies and short, rate-based attacks from DDoS-for-hire platforms, traditional coarse network controls are insufficient.

“Providers and enterprises alike need finer-grained, selective mitigation and increased scrubbing capacity at network edges to combat these qualitative shifts in attack sophistication.”

Key findings from the report include: