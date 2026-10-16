Telkom ramps up digital infrastructure for Election Day

For millions of South Africans, Election Day comes down to a simple but significant moment: arriving at a voting station and making their mark. Behind that moment is a complex national operation, with people, processes, technology and infrastructure working together across the country.

Ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections on 4 November 2026, Telkom Group has announced a R20-million partnership with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to provide connectivity, technology and technical expertise.

As the digital backbone of the nation, the partnership will draw on capabilities from across Telkom Group, with Openserve’s national fibre network forming the backbone of the digital infrastructure required by the IEC as it prepares to deliver elections in South Africa.

“South Africa’s elections are ultimately about people and their ability to participate in our democracy. Our role is behind the scenes, bringing trusted digital infrastructure and technical expertise to support the IEC as it carries out this important national responsibility,” says Serame Taukobong, group CEO of Telkom.

“We have supported South Africa’s electoral processes for more than three decades. This partnership allows us to continue bringing the scale, experience and technology capabilities of Telkom Group to an environment where reliable connectivity and resilient digital infrastructure matter.”

Telkom’s relationship with the IEC dates back to South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994. Across successive election cycles, Telkom has provided connectivity and technology support as the country’s electoral environment has evolved and become increasingly digital.

Sy Mamabolo, chief electoral officer at the IEC, says Telkom’s continued commitment strengthens the digital infrastructure needed to support the 2026 Local Government Elections.

“We welcome Telkom’s partnership in enabling the digital infrastructure required to support the successful delivery of the forthcoming elections. Our longstanding partnership with Telkom continues to strengthen the technological capacity that underpins the delivery of credible elections. Reliable connectivity, including in remote areas, is essential to ensuring that geographical barriers do not impede eligible voters from exercising their democratic rights,” says Mamabolo.