OEMs roll out Nvidia RTC Spark laptops

Nvidia has announced the availability of Nvidia RTX Spark laptops, bringing together RTX graphics and Nvidia’s full-stack AI platform in slim, premium Windows PCs for accelerated creation, immersive gaming and powerful local AI — rolling out from ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and MSI.

Combining decades of Nvidia innovation into a single superchip, RTX Spark delivers up to 128GB of unified memory and 1 petaflop of FP4 AI performance to run large language models and AI agents locally. On a single device, creators, developers and gamers can move seamlessly between their everyday workflows and emerging AI agents on the familiar Windows platform.

“RTX Spark brings the power of Nvidia AI, RTX graphics and CUDA together with Microsoft Windows in one PC for creating, gaming and running personal AI agents,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “Together with Microsoft and our PC industry partners, we’re bringing creators, developers and gamers a new generation of Windows PC, built for the work they do today and the personal AI agents they’ll work with next.”

“We’re building Windows to be the platform for hybrid intelligence, where AI can run locally when it makes sense and reach the cloud when needed,” says Yusuf Mehdi, executive vice-president at Microsoft. “Windows PCs powered by RTX Spark unlock powerful new local compute for creators and developers, expanding what they can create, build and run on Windows.”

A new neginning for Windows PCs

RTX Spark brings Nvidia’s accelerated computing platform to a new generation of portable Windows PCs.

At its foundation is a single superchip combining an Nvidia Blackwell RTX GPU and an Nvidia Grace CPU with up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 1 petaflop of FP4 AI performance. That shared memory allows demanding creative projects and local AI models to run simultaneously and efficiently. MediaTek collaborated with Nvidia on the custom CPU design, contributing to its best-in-class power efficiency, performance and connectivity.

All of Nvidia’s platform features come together in RTX Spark — Nvidia CUDA, DLSS, Optix, Reflex, G-SYNC, TensorRT and hardware-accelerated video — in a device that fits in a messenger bag. Slim, efficient designs and all-day battery life bring these capabilities wherever users create, develop and play.

From tool to teammate

RTX Spark gives users the capabilities to deploy local AI agents that turn the PC from a tool into an everyday teammate that can complete tasks, generate assets and write code.

Users can put agents to work immediately. Guided setup and easy installers help users get started with agents, including GitHub Copilot, Hermes, OpenClaw, Perplexity, Pi and WorkBuddy, without requiring a command line.

Nvidia’s models and tools build on that ecosystem. Nemotron 3.5 Bolt 74B-A9B 24GB, a 74-billion-parameter model optimized for tool calling and multistep tasks, brings more capable local AI to supported RTX Spark configurations.

The Nvidia OpenShell secure runtime and Microsoft Execution Containers help users control agent permissions, while Nvidia agent skills let compatible agents work with tools including Nvidia Broadcast, RTX Remix and Omniverse libraries. For example, compatible agents can adjust Broadcast effects during a stream or batch-process recorded clips, all on a local PC.

That experience extends across devices with Nvidia PAIR, letting RTX Spark serve AI inference to compatible Windows, Linux and macOS computers on a home network while keeping other PCs free for creating and gaming.

Create, innovate, play

RTX Spark helps creators move from an idea to finished content wherever they work, with the ability to edit 8K 4:2:2 video and render large 3D scenes up to 90GB, even when unplugged.

With the arrival of RTX Spark, Adobe is enhancing its industry-leading creative applications, including Photoshop, Premiere and Substance 3D, with Nvidia TensorRT acceleration in AI-editing features. In Premiere, creators can work faster across some of the most intensive parts of post-production, from playback and rendering to effects, color grading and more. Photoshop and Premiere offer native RTX Spark support through beta releases available at launch, with Substance coming soon.

“Creatives are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible across image, video, audio and 3D, and they need tools that can keep up with their ambitions,” said Deepa Subramaniam, vice president of product marketing for creative professionals at Adobe. “By combining Nvidia’s advanced computing technology with Adobe’s industry-leading creative applications, we’re delivering enhanced experiences that empower creatives to bring their ideas to life with greater power and speed.”

For enhancing recorded content, Nvidia Broadcast 2.3 lets creators remove background noise from existing recordings and shape their voice with Studio Voice Mic Profiles. Beta RTX Video features enable up to 4K super resolution and 4x frame generation.

In ComfyUI, new RTX Video nodes can turn 15 frames-per-second (fps) AI-generated video into smoother 60 fps footage and convert it to high dynamic range without requiring per-use cloud inference charges.

Code, test and deploy

As AI shifts software development from writing code to directing agents, work often spans a laptop, a cloud AI model and a cloud virtual machine for testing.

RTX Spark brings coding, testing and prototyping onto one machine. Native CUDA support lets developers run models and agents locally, keeping locally processed code and context on their device with a path to deploy across more than 150 million Nvidia RTX AI PCs and Nvidia GPUs in the cloud. Windows Developer Config streamlines setup, while Windows Subsystem for Linux provides familiar Linux tools used in cloud development.

Nvidia Skills, an open source GitHub repository, teaches agents to use Nvidia CUDA-X tools and libraries, helping developers build Nvidia-accelerated apps without CUDA expertise.

Nvidia and Microsoft have readied developer tools for RTX Spark, including the first PyTorch-CUDA build for Windows on Arm, the first Python build that is native by default, the first native Conda installer, support for 97% of the top 15,000 Python packages, and coding agents such as GitHub Copilot and Pi.

Game-ready

RTX Spark brings immersive gaming to the same portable Windows PC used for creating and developing, with Nvidia Blackwell RTX graphics enhancing image quality and accelerating performance in supported titles.

Launch support spans single-player adventure and online multiplayer games including Cyberpunk 2077, Fortnite, Gears of War: E-Day, Marvel Rivals, World of Warcraft and NBA 2K27.

NBA 2K27 showcases that immersive experience, using Nvidia DLSS 5 technology with the 3D-Guided Neural Rendering feature to enhance lighting and material details for greater realism. A new 2x faster AI model, available today, boosts DLSS 5 frame rates by up to 1.4x. Nvidia’s suite of RTX gaming technologies — DLSS, ray tracing, G-SYNC and Reflex — bring sharper visuals, smoother gameplay and greater responsiveness.

“Bringing the energy of NBA basketball to life means making every detail feel authentic,” said Peter Kavic, senior producer for visual concepts at 2K. “We worked with Nvidia to bring ‘NBA 2K27’ to RTX Spark, using DLSS 5 with 3D-Guided Neural Rendering to deliver richer lighting and boost the visual quality of materials to deliver a jump in photorealism on a new generation of slim laptops and compact desktops.”