SITA ups its game

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) has achieved an unqualified audit opinion.

Presenting its 2025/26 Annual Report to the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies in Parliament, SITA outlined important progress in strengthening governance, enhancing organisational accountability and delivering the critical digital infrastructure and technology services on which government institutions depend.

“South Africa’s digital future depends on public institutions that are well governed, innovative and trusted. This milestone demonstrates SITA’s progress in becoming the institution the country needs to drive digital transformation across government. We are proud of what has been achieved and remain focused on turning this stronger institutional foundation into lasting public value for all South Africans,” says Magatho Mello, MD of SITA.

During the reporting period, SITA maintained network availability of 99,8%, supporting the continuity of essential government operations and services. The Agency also connected 1 018 sites through the SA Connect programme and delivered four digital government services, contributing to a more connected, accessible and responsive public administration.

SITA continued to strengthen cybersecurity monitoring across government, enhancing the state’s ability to protect public information, secure critical systems and respond to an increasingly complex digital-threat environment. This work is central to trusted digital delivery and to maintaining confidence in the systems through which government serves citizens.

Innovation also remained a key priority. The Agency developed two digital solutions and two artificial intelligence agents for government, while establishing five strategic partnerships. These initiatives demonstrate SITA’s growing capacity to harness emerging technologies, simplify government processes and develop solutions that respond to practical public-service needs. Recognising that sustainable digital transformation depends on skilled people, SITA trained 3 259 employees, awarded 362 bursaries and provided workplace opportunities to 138 graduate interns.

The Agency’s digital skills and social-impact programmes also reached more than 2 800 learners through initiatives focused on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data science. These investments are helping to develop the capabilities required for an inclusive digital economy while expanding opportunities for young South Africans.

“This has been a year of meaningful progress for SITA. We have strengthened governance, sustained critical government networks, expanded digital connectivity, advanced cybersecurity and innovation, and invested in South Africa’s digital skills. These achievements demonstrate the energy, capability and commitment with which SITA is helping to build a trusted digital future for our country,” says Mello.

The Agency’s next chapter will be defined by converting institutional renewal into measurable public value. It aims to deliver secure systems, reliable infrastructure, innovative digital services and stronger technological capabilities across government.