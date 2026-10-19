Vodacom KwaZulu-Natal to invest R1bn

Vodacom KwaZulu-Natal announced a strategic investment of R1-billion in network infrastructure for the 2027 financial year.

At a time when South Africa’s second-most populous province is experiencing growing demand for data and digital services, this investment underscores Vodacom’s commitment to delivering world-class connectivity, enhancing customer experience, supporting economic growth and ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital era.

This year’s capital expenditure will focus on expanding network coverage, increasing capacity, improving resilience and preparing the network for future technologies. The deployment includes upgrades to radio, transmission, core network, power resilience and supporting infrastructure.

A significant portion of the investment, approximately R419-million, will be directed towards radio network expansion and modernisation. This includes new site builds, LTE and 5G upgrades, coverage expansion, and capacity improvements designed to deliver superior connectivity for customers across urban centres, townships, and deep rural areas throughout the province.

The rollout will target municipalities across KwaZulu-Natal, including eThekwini, uMzimkhulu, Msunduzi, uMvoti, uMhlathuze, Nkandla, eMsinga, iMpendle, Richmond and eDumbe, among others. By extending network coverage and increasing capacity, the deployment will strengthen digital inclusion, improve customer experience and enable more communities to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

Critically, Vodacom will also invest more than R173 million in transmission infrastructure, including fibre and microwave network upgrades. This will strengthen network resilience, improve service quality and ensure the transport network can support growing demand for broadband and digital services in KwaZulu-Natal.

Imran Khan, managing executive for Vodacom KwaZulu-Natal region, comments: “This year’s R1 billion investment builds on the R1,1-billion we invested in KwaZulu-Natal last year and demonstrates our firm commitment to connecting people, communities and businesses across the province. As we continue to modernise and expand our network, we are laying the foundation for future technologies while addressing digital inequality through wider broadband access. Our goal is clear: to create a digitally inclusive KwaZulu-Natal where everyone can participate in and benefit from the opportunities of the digital economy.”

The region has set aside R63,5-million towards an energy resilience programme, aimed at maintaining connectivity during power disruptions caused by localised load reduction, cable theft, municipal infrastructure failures and maintenance activities. The investment will include generators, batteries, and backup power systems to help maintain network availability during power interruptions.

At the heart of Vodacom KwaZulu-Natal’s strategy is a commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital era. By addressing affordability barriers through innovative products, services and customer-centric initiatives, the region continues to expand access to connectivity and the opportunities it enables for individuals, businesses and communities across the province.

For example, Vodacom is transforming its contract offering through a simplified RED portfolio that provides customers with more data, unlimited anytime minutes and greater flexibility at competitive price points. With the introduction of new RED Core and SIM-only packages, customers can choose plans that best suit their connectivity needs and budgets.

Through Just4You and Just4YourTown, customers receive personalised data and voice offerings tailored to their behaviour and location, ensuring connectivity at lower costs. These platforms have seen strong adoption, with increasing numbers of KZN residents accessing affordable, customised packages. The Easy2Own device financing initiative enables customers to access smartphones affordably, helping to increase smartphone penetration across the province. This programme is critical to helping more people upgrade from 2G and 3G devices to 4G- and 5G-enabled smartphones, unlocking access to digital services and opportunities.