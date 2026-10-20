AI Academy looks to build on SA’s AI talent

Meta, in partnership with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), has launched AI Academy South Africa – a programme that will equip South African developers, startups, students, and early-career professionals with practical AI skills built on Meta’s AI models.

The Academy, says Meta, reinforces its commitment to building AI skills and a stronger innovation ecosystem in South Africa and runs two tracks at no cost to participants.

The first is a pitch competition for early-stage AI startups. The second is an eight-week AI Masterclass open to students, developers, and professionals across the country.

Startup pitch competition

The AI Academy Pitchathon is an open call for South African startups building with AI. A review panel will shortlist the 10 strongest entries, and those founders will pitch live in Johannesburg on 30 October 2026.

Two winners will each receive R82 293 in equity-free funding and an all-expenses-paid trip to Meta’s AI Summit in Istanbul, Türkiye, on 24 and 25 November 2026, where they will connect with startups and ecosystem leaders from Africa, the Middle East and Türkiye.

The competition is open to early-stage startups using Meta’s AI technologies to solve real-world problems, with a working prototype or a clear product direction. Applications close on 20 October 2026.

AI Academy Masterclass

The eight-week Masterclass runs through virtual instructor-led sessions. The curriculum covers AI foundations, generative AI and prompt engineering, and takes participants from the fundamentals through to building applications with Meta’s AI models. Enrollment is open now and runs until January 2027.

“South Africa is home to incredible talent and through the AI Academy we are equipping South Africans with the skills, tools and opportunities to build solutions that create real economic value,” says Thabo Makenete, head of Public Policy, Southern Africa at Meta. “Our collaboration with the DCDT strengthens the local innovation ecosystem and makes sure the benefits of AI reach more people and communities across the country.”

Craig Meyer, acting chief director: Emerging Technologies and Digital Innovation at the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, adds: “Through our partnership with Meta, we aim to empower developers, students and emerging businesses to harness AI to solve real-world challenges, develop locally relevant solutions, and create economic opportunities. This collaboration supports our broader commitment to building an inclusive digital economy in which South African innovators are not merely consumers of AI technologies, but active creators shaping the future of AI in South Africa and across the African continent.”

Applications are open at https://events.atmeta.com/aiacademysouthafrica and close on 20 October 2026.