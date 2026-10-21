AI governance in Africa must reflect the continent’s realities

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being deployed across Africa faster than some countries can introduce the regulatory frameworks needed to manage its risks and fully realise its benefits and, according to Vodacom, AI governance must reflect the continent’s unique economic, social, and technological realities to ensure responsible innovation and inclusive growth.

This principle sits at the heart of a new policy paper developed jointly by the group and law firm Bowmans – Governing Artificial Intelligence in Africa: A Principles-based Framework for Responsible Regulation – which acknowledges that international approaches to AI governance offer valuable lessons, but argues that African countries should play a more active role in shaping frameworks that address local opportunities and challenges.

AI could contribute as much as $1,5-trillion to Africa’s economy by 2030 if the continent captures 10% of the global AI market, yet the continent still accounts for less than 1% of global data centre capacity despite being home to nearly 20% of the world’s population. These realities highlight the need for governance frameworks that support innovation while reflecting local infrastructure constraints and development priorities.

The paper proposes that AI governance should be grounded in the protection and promotion of human rights, fundamental freedoms, and human dignity throughout the AI lifecycle. It also highlights the importance of transparency, accountability, human oversight, fairness, privacy, security, and proportionality.

Importantly, governance approaches should reflect local realities – including infrastructure constraints, varying levels of digital literacy, language diversity, informal economies, and unequal access to technology. Addressing these factors is critical to building public trust and ensuring AI delivers meaningful benefits across African communities.

The urgency is further reflected in the rapid growth of Africa’s AI ecosystem, which already includes more than 5 900 companies with a declared specialism in AI operating across the continent.

“Africa must have a meaningful voice in shaping the rules that will govern its AI future,” says Ayman Essam, Vodacom Group chief external affairs officer. “Protection must be balanced with innovation, and regulatory approaches should evolve alongside institutional capacity and technological development. A phased approach can help create certainty and safeguards while enabling innovation that supports economic and social progress.”

The paper calls for greater cooperation and alignment between African countries to reduce regulatory fragmentation, support innovation, and strengthen protections across borders.

Establishing common principles, terminology, and risk classifications could create greater certainty for organisations operating across multiple markets while allowing individual countries the flexibility to address local circumstances. Existing regional economic communities could play a valuable role in advancing interoperable systems, facilitating cross-border data flows, and supporting integrated digital markets.

“Effective AI governance requires frameworks that are both practical and adaptable,” says Bowmans partner, Kate Paterson. “Africa has an opportunity to develop regulatory approaches that draw on global best practice while remaining firmly rooted in local legal, economic and social realities. Greater coordination among African countries can help create trusted environments for innovation, investment, and the responsible use of AI.”

The paper further highlights the important role that collaboration between governments, regulators, industry, and civil society can play in developing effective governance models. The private sector can contribute practical implementation expertise, while public institutions provide the oversight and accountability needed to protect citizens and build trust.

The policy paper, Governing Artificial Intelligence in Africa: A Principles-based Framework for Responsible Regulation, can be accessed here.