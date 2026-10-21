Binance helped take down West Africa scam centres

Binance joined international law enforcement agencies and global technology companies in a co-ordinated crackdown on scam networks operating from West Africa.

The operation known as Joint Disruption Week led to 28 arrests across Ghana and Nigeria.

Online scams are one of the fastest growing threats facing consumers today. Organised criminal groups recruit and train workers, often including people who have been trafficked, to run fake investment schemes, impersonate police officers and stage fake arrests over video calls to scare victims into sending money.

During the operation, investigators and private sector partners shared intelligence in real time across borders. In Ghana, authorities arrested 19 people near Accra, seized 303 electronic devices and identified 117 victims of human trafficking. According to the US Department of Justice, private sector partners including Binance identified more than $11-million in funds that could potentially be frozen.

Binance invests about $300-million a year in compliance, with nearly 1 500 employees working in compliance-related functions. Its systems have intercepted approximately $10,53-billion in potential fraud, scams and irregular activity between 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

“Scammers don’t keep within borders so the response cannot stop at borders either,” says Samukele Mkhize, compliance head at Binance Africa. “When law enforcement, technology companies and exchanges share what they know in real time criminal networks lose the tools they depend on. We are proud to stand with the investigators across West Africa who made this operation possible.”