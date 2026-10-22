AI-driven security within customer-controlled infrastructure

Building on its continued collaboration with Nvidia, Trend Micro says it is bringing the chip maker’s Nemotron open models into TrendAI Vision One for Sovereign and Private Cloud (SPC).

The integration brings AI-assisted security operations into customer-controlled environments, extending capabilities such as guided investigation, security reasoning, and agentic SIEM to organisations with sovereignty, data residency, and operational control.

The Nemotron integration extends AI-assisted security operations into these environments while maintaining customer control over security data and deployment.

“For South African organisations already operating under POPIA, the question has never been whether AI can improve security operations — it’s whether that intelligence can run without their data ever leaving South African soil,” says Gareth Redelinghuys, country MD of TrendAI Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Bringing NVIDIA Nemotron into Vision One™ for Sovereign and Private Cloud means we can extend the same AI-assisted threat detection global enterprises rely on to customers who, until now, had to choose between innovation and control. That’s not a trade-off South African businesses and government entities should have to make.”

Why open models matter for sovereignty

Highly regulated organisations need AI-driven security that fits their data-control requirements. Nemotron open models can support these requirements by bringing the model to the data rather than the data to the model.

Customers decide where the model runs, which version is deployed, and who can access it – running AI-powered security operations on Nvidia accelerated computing in their own data centres, sovereign clouds, and restricted-connectivity environments. TrendAI collaboration with Nvidia on OpenShell provides an additional level of security for agents, ensuring organisations have control and visibility of agentic activities.

Who controls the intelligence acting on your data?

“Sovereignty extends beyond where data resides. Enterprises also need control over where the intelligence acting on that data operates, and how it is governed.” says Rachel Jin, CEO of TrendAI. “Organisations shouldn’t have to give up the operational benefits of AI because their security data and operations need to remain within a customer-controlled environment. Our work is about bringing AI-powered security operations to the environments our customers choose to control.”

John Fanelli, vice-president, Enterprise Software at Nvidia, adds: “Open models give organisations the transparency and control to run on their own terms, which is critical for sovereign environments. TrendAI’s integration of Nvidia Nemotron models enables enterprises to put their most sensitive data to work, without it ever leaving their control.”

The integration supports AI-assisted threat analysis, policy-based response, and guided security operations within customer-controlled environments. These capabilities help organisations improve security operations with AI while maintaining control over where security data and AI processing reside.

TrendAI Vision One for Sovereign and Private Cloud (SPC) with Nvidia Nemotron integration supports: