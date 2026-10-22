AI is changing leadership faster than organisations are adapting

AI is accelerating how quickly work gets done, but the leadership structures, skills, and safeguards needed to manage that speed are struggling to keep pace.

A new report from The Conference Board highlights the challenges emerging for leaders as organisations integrate AI into daily work. Among those challenges, AI’s rapid pace is creating new managerial bottlenecks, fatigue, and the risk of “work slop”. Leaders must now evaluate an influx of AI-generated work without sacrificing quality, sound judgment, or employee development.

Drawing on a survey of 775 international leaders and 20 interviews, the findings also reveal a gap between AI adoption and leadership readiness. Nearly two-thirds of surveyed leaders say their organisations are already using AI across several functions or have highly integrated it into daily work. Yet more than one-third (37%) say ownership of AI-related leadership decisions remains inconsistent or unclear.

To address these challenges, the report calls on organisations to adapt their leadership structures, decision-making processes, and development programs to keep pace with changing expectations.

“AI is fundamentally transforming what it means to be an effective leader,” says Diana Scott, US human capital centre leader at The Conference Board. “Success will depend less on managing tasks and more on guiding teams through change, building trust, and rethinking how work gets done. Organisations that focus only on AI skills risk overlooking the broader leadership capabilities needed to turn the technology into meaningful business value.”

AI is already embedded in work

64% say AI is used across several functions or highly integrated into daily work.

Accountability is lagging

37% say ownership of AI-related leadership decisions is inconsistent or unclear.

85% of organisations where AI is highly integrated report clear ownership or formal governance, compared with just 26% of organisations still exploring AI.

Middle and lower management face disruption

While just 4% of leaders expect a reduction in C-suite roles, 38% anticipate fewer middle managers, and 36% expect reductions in both frontline managers and project leaders.

“AI is changing how work gets done faster than organisations are changing how they’re structured,” says Erka Amursi, principal researcher: human capital at The Conference Board. “Rather than simply eliminating management layers, companies should rethink how decisions are made, responsibilities are shared, and performance is measured to ensure their organizational structures support new ways of working.”

Leadership is becoming more distributed

36% favor a hybrid leadership model, in which leadership input and responsibilities are shared.

30% favor distributed leadership, where responsibilities are spread across levels, functions, and roles.

24% favor shared leadership, where individuals take the lead according to the expertise required.

Just 5% say a traditional leader-centered model is best suited for the AI era.

Critical thinking is the most important leadership skill in the AI era

52% rank critical thinking and decision-making as the most important enduring leadership skill.

Among AI-expanded competencies, continuous AI literacy and knowing when human judgment should override AI tie for first at 40% each.

Work redesign becomes a leadership skill

33% identify redesigning work for human-AI collaboration as an important AI-expanded competency.

Leaders want hands-on AI training

72% favor hands-on practice with AI tools over more traditional development approaches.

The study outlines some recommendations for CHROs: