Nvidia launches OpenShell reference architecture for safe agents

Nvidia has announced the Nvidia OpenShell Reference Architecture, which enables building, containing, observing and enforcing safe agents on enterprise infrastructure and edge systems.

The OpenShell Reference Architecture builds on the foundation of Nvidia OpenShell secure runtime software, extending it into full-stack, industrial-scale infrastructure for agent development and operations.

It includes Nvidia Vera Rubin infrastructure for running enterprise workloads, including closed and open models built with Nvidia Nemotron; Nvidia Vera CPUs for operating agent harnesses; open source Nvidia OpenShell software; and Nvidia BlueField DPUs for running the Nvidia Sentry unified security software framework that provides continuous out-of-band monitoring of agent behavior and in-silicon policy enforcement.

The OpenShell Reference Architecture is extensible to agents running at the edge across industries such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, robotics, software development and telecommunications with Nvidia RTX Spark, Nvidia DGX Spark and Nvidia DGX Station systems.

“AI capability and safety must advance together,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “As enterprises prepare to deploy billions of AI agents, safety and control must be built into the computing architecture. Nvidia created OpenShell to give agents the freedom to do useful work within clearly defined boundaries — contained, monitored and under control. With the OpenShell Reference Architecture, agents can think on Rubin, act on Vera and be governed on BlueField.”

Full-stack infrastructure built for agents

The OpenShell Reference Architecture features Nvidia accelerated computing paired with software for secure agent operations.

Nvidia Vera Rubin, with Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72 infrastructure at its core, is fungible across pretraining, post-training and inference. For agentic workloads, Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72 systems deliver 30x higher throughput per megawatt.

Nvidia Vera CPUs deliver 2x the performance of x86 processors with greater energy efficiency and run Nvidia OpenShell, which provides a secure runtime boundary for autonomous agents.

Nvidia BlueField-4 DPUs continuously monitor agent behavior with Nvidia Sentry, built on Nvidia DOCA software. BlueField and Nvidia Sentry together provide in-silicon security enforcement — if an agent attempts to move outside its software boundary, Nvidia Sentry quarantines and stops it in milliseconds. Nvidia Sentry, powered by DOCA and running on BlueField-4, boosts agent capacity by up to 20%.

Partners building secure agent deployments

Nvidia is working with industry leaders building infrastructure, models and software to enable industries to safely deploy agents in production.

The OpenShell Reference Architecture runs on leading enterprise operating systems and container orchestration layers, including Linux and Kubernetes infrastructure powered by Canonical, SUSE and Red Hat, as well as Microsoft Windows using Microsoft Execution Containers (MXC). It can run on cloud operating systems from Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

Enterprises can run agents from model builders including Anthropic, Cohere, Google, Meta, OpenAI, Perplexity, Reflection and SpaceX Super Intelligence on OpenShell infrastructure. Nvidia is also working with model builder partners on OpenShell deployments for advanced model research.

Cybersecurity leaders 1Password, Check Point, CrowdStrike, Cisco, F5, Fortinet, Microsoft, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, TrendAI and Zscaler are integrating support for the OpenShell Reference Architecture into their agent security solutions.

Leading banks — including Europe’s BBVA and Santander — are working with Nvidia to explore the OpenShell Reference Architecture as a framework for strengthening agent safety, security and governance.

Enterprise software leaders Cadence, Dassault Systèmes, IBM, SAP, Siemens and Synopsys are working with OpenShell to build agent software platforms. Palantir and Nvidia are working with customers to deploy secure agents in production.

SAP is integrating the Nvidia OpenShell Reference Architecture with Joule Studio runtime, part of SAP Business AI Platform, connecting business governance with secure agent execution.

ServiceNow today announced the general availability of ServiceNow Arc, a personal long-running AI agent with actions governed at runtime by the ServiceNow Super Intelligence Control Tower and enforced by Nvidia OpenShell. In addition, ServiceNow’s recently announced AI Passport authority layer carries those policies to Nvidia OpenShell and Nvidia Sentry, so enterprises can revoke an AI agent’s access across software and hardware within seconds.

Nvidia system manufacturers Dell Technologies, Cisco, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro are among those building infrastructure with the OpenShell Reference Architecture.

Nvidia is also working with cloud service providers including CoreWeave, Crusoe, Firebird, Firmus, GMI Cloud, IREN, Lambda, Nebius, Nscale, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Vultr to deploy OpenShell-ready infrastructure.

Inference and post-training service providers including Baseten, Deepinfra, Fireworks and Together AI are building OpenShell Reference Architecture integrations into their model development pipelines.