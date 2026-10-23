Partnership aims to support small business exports

The International Trade Centre (ITC) and South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) have signed a memorandum of understanding to support South African businesses to expand into regional and international markets.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation through 2030, drawing on ITC’s expertise in trade-led development and increasing the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with the dtic’s export development efforts to help more South African enterprises compete internationally.

The partnership – in the context of existing programmes and new opportunities to raise resources together – will focus on enhancing the export readiness of businesses, strengthening trade support institutions, increasing access to market intelligence, and promoting digitally connected, sustainable and inclusive trade-led growth, including for women and youth.

ITC executive director Pamela Coke-Hamilton says: “South African small businesses have the talent and entrepreneurial drive to strengthen their presence in regional and global markets. Through this partnership, we will work with the dtic to equip small businesses with the tools, knowledge and connections they need to compete internationally, create jobs and contribute to sustainable economic growth.”

Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Zuko Godlimpi says export development is about more than selling more goods abroad. “It is about building productive capacity, supporting value-added manufacturing, creating jobs and enabling more South African businesses to participate in regional and global value chains. This is central to our export strategy and our industrial development strategy.

“Our partnership with the International Trade Centre will strengthen practical support for emerging exporters, so that township enterprises, rural producers, women-owned businesses and young entrepreneurs can benefit from international trade.”

Diversifying markets, attracting investments

Under the agreement, ITC and the dtic will collaborate to strengthen the competitiveness and export readiness of South African SMEs through training, advisory services and trade development programmes.

The partnership emphasizes inclusive trade, ensuring that women-led businesses and young entrepreneurs can participate more effectively in trade.

It will also support South Africa’s efforts to expand exports, diversify markets and strengthen its position as a regional trade and investment hub, including by enabling small businesses to tap into opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Through the collaboration, South African businesses will gain access to ITC’s global trade expertise, digital platforms, market intelligence tools (including the Global Trade Helpdesk) and international networks, helping them identify new export opportunities and navigate increasingly complex international markets.

The agreement also supports broader sustainable development objectives by encouraging green trade, responsible business practices and stronger regional value chains across Africa.