Anthropic IPO slammed as ‘nuts’ by financial advisor

Anthropic’s IPO filing has been slammed as “nuts” by the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations.

This summation by Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, comes as the Claude maker yesterday published its S-1 registration statement for a Nasdaq listing under the ticker ANT – reportedly targeting the week of 16 November.

Markets expect it could raise as much as $100-billion at a valuation of around $2-trillion, which would make it the biggest stock market debut in history.

But Green says: “Anthropic is asking ordinary investors to help bankroll one of the largest spending commitments any company has ever made, at a price of around $2-trillion, while warning in the same document its growth may slow and it could need more money sooner than expected.

“Frankly, it’s nuts.

“Nobody’s disputing the business is extraordinary,” Green adds. “The issue is who carries the risk if the spending runs ahead of the revenue. After this listing, the answer is the public.”

The growth figures are staggering, Green says. Revenue reached $16,3-billion in the first half of 2026 – up from $1,1-billion a year earlier – and the company has told prospective investors third-quarter revenue alone hit $16,8-billion, with an adjusted profit.

The losses are just as eye-catching, Green continues.

Anthropic posted a net loss of $80,7-billion over the first six months, although around $72-billion of that was a non-cash accounting charge tied to the rising value of convertible bonds.

“To be fair, most of that $80,7-billion is paper, the result of Anthropic’s own valuation soaring,” Green says. “Strip it out and the business still lost almost $9-billion in six months – and the cash bill is only getting bigger.”

The filing spells out how big. Anthropic expects to spend up to $120,5-billion on Nvidia-powered compute from SpaceXAI into 2029, around $3,1-billion a month once fully delivered, and up to $114,5-billion with Google through 2033. Overall, it has committed to at least $518-billion over a decade on cloud services, computing and infrastructure.

“These are numbers on the scale of national budgets,” Green explains. “The revenue growth is astonishing, but it has to stay astonishing for years to cover commitments this size, and Anthropic itself warns its growth rate may not be sustainable and could fall.”

The prospectus flags further pressure points. No dividend is expected for the foreseeable future, and the founders will hold 50,1% of the voting power.

“Public shareholders will be putting in the money without getting control, income or certainty,” Green says. “Valuations like this leave very little room for disappointment.”

Anthropic has also placed 5% of its shares into its own Anthropic Public Benefit Fund, with the board able to add up to 2% more each time the stock rises 50% above the previous milestone.

“Directing a slice of the company to the public good is admirable,” Green says. “Buyers need to understand, though, that the fund is designed to grow as the share price climbs, so dilution is built into success.”

The filing also warns of AI’s potential to pose catastrophic and existential risks to humanity, an extraordinary risk factor for any company seeking public money.

“It’s a remarkable thing to read in an IPO document,” Green says. “Credit to Anthropic for the candour, but investors are being asked to price a technology its own makers say could go catastrophically wrong.”

Green believes the listing will shape far more than one company’s fortunes.

“This IPO is a referendum on the entire AI trade,” he says. “If it soars, expect a queue of AI listings and even more capital piling into the theme. If it stumbles, valuations across tech could reset fast. A listing this size is also likely to find its way into index funds and pensions fairly quickly, so millions of savers may end up owning a slice whether they’ve chosen to or not.

“The roadshow will show how much investors are prepared to pay for a future that hasn’t arrived yet,” Green says. “Adjusted profit is a start, but the question every investor should be asking is when it turns into real cash profit after paying for all that compute.

“The IPO filing doesn’t answer it,” he says.