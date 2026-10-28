Cyber resilience key for protecting business data

Kathy Gibson reports from Synology Open Day in Cape Town – Cyber resilience is the new buzzword in the enterprise space, with cybersecurity joining backup and restore to fully protect business data on all fronts.

Mirian Lin, account manager at Synology, explains that the increased incidence of cyberattacks means it is more important than ever to protect business data.

“Any business can be a victim, and one attack can bring it down,” she says.

A Sophos survey indicates that, while more than 90% of businesses believe they can recover from an attack, only 52% could in reality.

“Traditional backup like 3-2-1-0 is no longer enough,” Lin says. “We need to move to cyber resilience.”

The key message for businesses is that they should prepare for the worst and ensure that their backups are secure.

“Synology’s Active Protect does this,” Lin says. “It helps you to protect the entire organisation and all workloads. The best part is that it is all in one appliance with no additional software.”

Lin describes the pillars of active resilience as hardened security, ensured recovery, and proactive visibility.

“To harden security, you need to realise that threat actors attack backups too, so securing them is essential. Synology offers an immutable backup repository as well as offline backup with airgap protection, and hardware-rooted encryption.

“Backups need to be secure, because we need to ensure you can actually recover them. So we produce built-in quality assurance at hardware and software level that ensures clean recovery with auto failback in case backups are infected.”

But recovery is not limited to one method. Active Protect can recover individual files, or even workloads on different platforms.

The final pillar is visibility, and Synology provides a single interface that monitors all backup operations, recording and tracking all actions, even across multi-site deployments with other central management interfaces.

“And as your business grows, the solution grows with you, scaling from as few as 30 servers to as many as 2 500 servers.”

The Active Protect solution is all in one platform, and lets the admins receive realtime alerts and daily reports, providing unified SNMP remote monitors so they can centrally manage health and operations.

For auditing and compliance, the system exports activities that can be reported for centralised auditing.

“Backup is important, but recovery is what really matters,” Lin concludes. “With Active Protect you get backup and fast recover all in one appliance.”