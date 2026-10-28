In 2027, AI could account for 20% of all business tech spend

In the coming year, CIOs and CISOs will face growing pressure to realise returns on their AI investments in infrastructure, security, digital sovereignty, and emerging technologies, according to Forrester’s 2027 technology and security predictions.

Additionally, with global technology spending forecasted to reach $6,1-trillion in 2027, technology leaders will need to balance AI governance and control with innovation and business agility.

Forrester’s Predictions reports offer forward-looking insights into the trends and signals that empower leaders and their teams to think beyond the conventional and ignite bold ideas for the year ahead.

Forrester’s technology and security predictions cover topics including AI, automation and robotics, tech leadership, cloud computing, tech infrastructure and operations, enterprise software, software development, cybersecurity and risk, and smart manufacturing and mobility.

Key highlights from Forrester’s 2027 technology and security predictions include:

A quantum breakthrough will cause a broad C-suite scramble. Currently, 87% of organizations familiar with quantum are not allocating resources to it, but in 2027, an unexpected advance in quantum computing will force technology leaders to rapidly reassess readiness, investment priorities, and competitive strategy.

A quarter of AI infrastructure RFPs will require non-Nvidia accelerator options. As enterprises seek to reduce costs and mitigate supply chain, sovereignty, and geopolitical risks, organizations will increasingly require alternative AI accelerators alongside Nvidia.

An AI-generated bug or regression will cause a global outage across multiple industries. The accelerating pace of AI-assisted software development and patching will outstrip testing capacity, leading to a major outage caused by faulty AI-generated code.

“AI will command an unprecedented share of technology budgets in 2027, intensifying pressure on leaders to prove its value while maintaining control over costs, infrastructure, and risk,” says Sharyn Leaver, chief research officer at Forrester.

“At the same time, emerging technologies, geopolitical pressures, and the growing use of AI across technology operations will introduce new complexities and potential points of failure. Forrester’s predictions will help CIOs and CISOs anticipate these shifts, weigh the trade-offs, and make deliberate decisions that move their organisations forward.”