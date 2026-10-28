Turn images into valuable business assets

Kathy Gibson reports from Synology Open Day in Cape Town – Consider for a moment how many images you come into contact with every day. They could be photographs, security camera stills, business cards, PDFs of documents, and more.

Sure, the company stores them – but is it really getting value from these digital assets? Unless it can organise, search and protect them, probably not, says Mirian Lin, account manager at Synology.

Now, Synology Photos offers AI-powered management, business intelligence, and enterprise security to unlock the value of images.

AI-enabled smart albums organise images intelligently, while smart search adds the ability to search by face recognition, time, place or scene.

“So there is no more scrolling through thousands of images to find the one you need,” says Lin. “Synology Photos elevates image storage to a smart searchable library.”

Although a lot of business data is locked up in images, inconsistent photo quality and time-consuming classification means the value stays locked up.

Synology Photos helps with content normalisation, while automatic recognition and classification makes it easy to organise and search via document-specific viewing lists, optical character recognition (OCR), and information extraction.

Synology Photos is integrated with Synology’s productivity tools so users can use them where they work.

Security, compliance and controls ensure that businesses can deploy Synology Photos with confidence.

When it comes to security, a complete audit trail with operation and admin logs offers peace of mind, building on Synology’s rich history of keeping data safe.

“This is the kind of added value that we bring to businesses,” says Lin. “We are able to turn images into valuable, searchable business assets while the data stay secure and under the business’s control.”