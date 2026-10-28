Vodacom expects earnings growth

Vodacom has issued a trading statement for the interim results period ended 30 September 2026.

The group expects to report strong headline earnings per share (HEPS) growth, which are expected to be consistent with Vodacom’s medium-term growth ambitions.

Shareholders are advised that Vodacom expects:

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the interim results related to the six-month period ended 30 September 2026 to increase by between 22% and 27% compared to the HEPS of 467 cents reported for the prior corresponding period. This translates to an HEPS range of 570 cents to 593 cents for the period.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the interim results related to the six-month period ended 30 September 2026 to increase by between 272% and 279% compared to the EPS of 472 cents reported for the prior corresponding period. This translates to an EPS range of 1 756 cents to 1 789 cents for the period. EPS in the current period was positively impacted by a tax-neutral and non-recurring fair value gain of R23,2-billion or 1 199 cps arising on the remeasurement of a previously held associate interest in Safaricom. The fair value gain did not impact headline earnings and it therefore did not impact HEPS.

The group’s interim results for the period ended 30 September 2026 are expected to be released on or about 10 November 2026.