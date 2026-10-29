AI innovation moves at speed

Kathy Gibson reports from AI Expo Africa in Sandton – The speed at which the artificial intelligence (AI) market is moving is unprecedented in the technology space.

Keith Jones, co-founder of tech accelerator SW7, comments that the quality and content of conversations around AI have evolved rapidly in just a year.

“This is the fastest-moving market we have ever seen,” he says. “The step change is enormous.”

But, as everyone moves to using AI tools in their business, the question is what happens next, Jones says.

The market is dominated by a handful of tools, so we could see more homogeneity and collective learning.

So developers need to look past what they can build today, and design tools that with engage and serve a market that is six or eight months away.

Tokenomics also takes on a new meaning, Jones says, as businesses start to figure out their context and use tokens more deliberately.

By doing this, he says, businesses will end up using high-end – and more expensive – tokens for high-level and mission-critical tasks, with less pricey tokens employed for lower-value tasks.

Within this token hierarchy, the leading players will start to compete with the open models for less-critical tasks.

In the AI world, time to vale is key for businesses. As individuals adopt AI tools in their personal lives, organisations are under pressure to provide the same experience inside the firewall.

“So there is a massive behaviour shift coming,” Jones says. “The impatience level is increasing, and there is a growing expectation that things should be easy.”

At the same time, context is becoming more relevant. “People want the AI to understand them and their world. We need to get context into the agent really quickly. And context has to be created in a way that is shared and available.”

The biggest problem businesses are facing in their adoption of AI is people, Jones believes.

“The technology has arrived – it works. But then what happens?”

Because it demands behaviour changes, AI adoption may slow where it meets people, he says. “There is huge resistance to change, and passive resistance in the face of the threat to jobs.

“The business conversation has to lead towards the outcome,” Jones says.