Is talent debt depleting your institutional knowledge?

Organisations cutting costs through workforce reduction to weather tough conditions may be trading a visible saving for an invisible liability that will cost them far more later, warns Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at executive search firm Jack Hammer Global.

“Globally, it’s been referred to as ‘talent debt’, a hidden liability created when an organisation cuts, freezes, or stretches roles without understanding what those roles were holding,” Naidoo says. “The risk is greatest not in the leadership team – where succession is usually well-planned – but among the less visible people who hold an organisation together: those with deep institutional knowledge; those who hold key client relationships and the operational capability that keeps systems and delivery running.”

The AI lesson

AI is, of course, increasingly shaping how organisations assess their workforce, but there are already plenty of examples of companies misjudging how far they can reduce human talent in the belief that technology could fill the gap. An Orgvue survey found that 55% of leaders who made staff redundant because of AI later said it was the wrong call.

Forrester predicted about half of AI-attributed retrenchments would be reversed through rehiring, while Klarna’s CEO admits the company went too fast on AI after big job and vendor cuts.

How the debt builds

Talent debt is unlikely to come from one sweeping decision. More often it accumulates through choices that look sensible in isolation:

Not replacing people who leave, on the assumption that AI or the remaining team will absorb the work.

Letting experienced, “expensive” people go and asking one person to do the job of two.

Freezing graduate intake, which erodes the talent pipeline and increases the talent debt 10 years down the line.

Compressing roles and multi-hatting without deliberate redesign or support.

“Each of these improves this quarter’s numbers,” Naidoo says. “None of them shows up as a cost until someone resigns, a client walks, or a system fails.”

The debt is also carried by the people who stay.

“When the people who remain are carrying two jobs, with no development and no visible future, they don’t disengage all at once. They do it quietly, and the best of them, who have the most options, are the first to leave when they can.”

While it is logical that small and medium-sized businesses are especially vulnerable – because when a key, but less visible player leaves performance can plateau while the organisation scrambles to recover knowledge, relationships, and operational rhythm – larger companies are certainly not immune.

“Senior leaders often do not fully understand the day-to-day reality of every role,” Naidoo says. “Something that looks non-essential on a spreadsheet can leave a surprising gap once it is gone.”

Why a talent audit is essential for sustainability

Naidoo is clear that cost discipline is sometimes unavoidable. Her argument is that it should be done with full knowledge of what is being given up. Before any restructure, she suggests leaders ask four questions about people beyond the top team.

A proper audit would ask:

Who holds the institutional knowledge that is not written down?

Whose client relationships would be difficult or slow to transfer?

Which roles keep systems, processes or delivery functioning even if they lack glamour or formal leadership status?

Where is the organisation most fragile if a single person becomes unavailable?

“Talent debt is easy to ignore precisely because it’s invisible,” she says. “But organisations that keep kicking the can down the road will eventually discover the can was full of things they could not afford to lose: what their people knew, the trust of their clients, and the leaders they were going to need next.”

The employee experience trade-off

Talent debt is not only an operational problem; it is also an employee-experience problem.

“When organisations prioritise simpler, better, faster, cheaper above all else, development, progression and elevation of people become secondary,” Naidoo says. “Resources that could have gone into building capability are redirected and intentionality around careers evaporate.”

She says while commercial pressure is real, there is another path to productivity and commercial strength: attracting and retaining the best people – and creating an environment in which they are genuinely engaged.

“The choice is not between efficiency and people,” Naidoo adds. “It is between short-term extraction that builds talent debt, and deliberate investment that compounds capability over time.”