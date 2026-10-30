The secret to thriving in the AI workplace

Kathy Gibson reports from the IITPSA Workforce Conference – As AI changes the way businesses work, ICT professionals need to take control of their own destinies.

Amid the pressures and concerns that the new technologies are creating, there are also opportunities to upskill, adapt, and take advantage of entrepreneurship and remote work opportunities.

Antony Makins, group chief operations officer at TForge and Chair of the IITPSA Special Interest Group in AI and Robotics (SIGAIR), points out that the ICT professional’s career trajectory is changing.

This is seen in the half-life of skills, he adds. “Technological skills used to be relevant for a decade. Now that could be minutes.”

Joseph Lumbahe, head of Microsoft AI Practice at Altron Digital Business and IITPSA Professional Member, says the skills losing value relate to the traditional tasks like coding or syntax, on a specific tool.

“The element adding value is the ability to integrate with what AI produces,” he points out.

Governance is also increasing in value, as is domain-specific knowledge is also important.

Kurai Masocha, founder and CEO of Tech Oasis Systems and chairperson of the IITPSA Innovation Special Interest Group, believes we are seeing the end of skills like data capturing.

On the flip side, Doctor Mafuwafuwane, executive head of cybersecurity at Nexio and vice-chair of the IITPSA SIGCyber, says reporting and accountability are increasing in value.

In light of this, hiring managers are looking less at certifications, shays Lumbahe. “Certifications prove nothing – only that you studied something – although they are important in a partner-type of ecosystem.

“The things I look for are curiosity, judgement and the ability to translate what the AI says.”

The mid-career professional looking to stay relevant may feel a certain amount of anxiety, but they should focus on their areas of expertise, says Mafuwafuwane .

“Yes, AI can do a lot of tasks, but experts will always be relevant. You don’t have to compete with AI on speed, but on judgement.”

Lumbahe adds that the skills ICT professionals bring to the table don’t lose value. “It is how you package those skills that loses value. But you are relevant because you understand the business.”

Continuous learning is important for ICT workers to remain relevant. But they don’t have to chase every new tool or application, says Masocha.

“Master what you have before you go on to the next thing. And take the time to understand the models behind AI so you can find the right tool once you’ve identified what you need to achieve.”

Lumbahe explains that he and his team build repeatable intellectual property (IP), which allows them to understand the nuances of different technologies.

They have also created an in-house AI guild which holds knowledge sharing sessions, and where staff can upload proofs of concept, pilots and new work.

“I also use AI to learn AI,” he adds.

Mafuwafuwane stresses that the ICT professional has a big role to play in accountability. “Once AI produces something, the ICT professional has to verify it. You need an expert who is a developer, who can tell if the output is correct.

“You can’t blame AI for errors, a human has to take responsibility.”

Concluding with what ICT professionals should do in order to thrive alongside AI, Lumbahe says they should aim to lead with AI and to stop fearing it.

Masocha recommends keeping an open mind, and to keep on learning.

For Mafuwafuwane, the key is learning how to apply AI in their own profession.