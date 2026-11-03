Check before you bet

Local punters placing bets online may be gambling on illegal offshore websites without even realising it, says the South African Bookmakers’ Association (SABA).

And the organisation is using Responsible Gambling Month this November to highlight a simple precaution consumers can take before depositing money: scroll to the bottom of the website’s homepage and check the operator’s licence details.

Licensed South African bookmakers are required by law to display regulatory information including the name of the licensed operator, its bookmaker licence details, and the provincial gambling authority that issued the licence.

“Don’t be fooled by appearances,” warns Sean Coleman, CEO of SABA. “Illegal gambling websites can look entirely legitimate, offer attractive bonuses, accept deposits in rands, and even have a South African Web address. Some also display gambling licences issued in jurisdictions such as Curaçao or Malta. None of this means they are legally authorised to operate in South Africa.”

Far from being obscure websites, illegal offshore operators compete directly for South African customers using sophisticated marketing, sponsorships and promotional offers to attract players.

“An international gambling licence does not authorise an operator to offer gambling services in South Africa,” says Coleman. “A bookmaker must hold the appropriate South African provincial licence. If you can’t identify the licensed operator and the provincial authority that regulates it, that’s a red flag.”

The distinction between legal and illegal gambling is not simply a technical licensing issue. It has direct implications for consumer protection, including the risk of losing winnings.

Under Section 16 of the National Gambling Act, winnings derived from unlawful gambling activities can be declared forfeited to the State through a High Court order. More than R3-million in unlawful gambling winnings has reportedly been forfeited through court proceedings – including approximately R775 000 during the 2025/26 financial year and a further R2,3-million early in 2026/27.

“Many people simply don’t realise that winnings from illegal gambling can be forfeited to the State,” says Coleman. “You could place a bet, win money, and then discover that you’re not legally entitled to keep those winnings. That’s a very real risk – and another reason why checking an operator’s licence matters.”

Licensed South African bookmakers are subject to regulatory oversight including requirements relating to age verification, responsible gambling, player protection and the handling of customer complaints. They also contribute to the country’s tax base, responsible gambling initiatives, and corporate social investment and socio-economic development programmes.

Illegal offshore operators fall outside this framework, leaving consumers with fewer effective avenues for recourse if they encounter disputes or wish to exercise their right to self-exclusion.

“If something goes wrong with a licenced bookmaker, there is a South African regulator you can approach,” says Coleman. “If you’re gambling with an illegal offshore operator and your winnings aren’t paid, your account is blocked, or you experience other problems, getting assistance can be much more difficult.”

The economic consequences are also substantial.

The recently published Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) report on the impact of illicit trade estimates that the gambling sector generates R10,4-billion in direct government revenue annually and supports more than 42 000 direct jobs.

The report estimates that illegal gambling results in approximately R7,7-billion in direct tax losses annually and displaces more than 30 000 direct formal and informal jobs.

Three things to check before you bet online

SABA is encouraging people to make three simple checks before depositing money on an online gambling platform:

Scroll to the bottom of the website’s homepage. Look for the registered name of the South African licence holder, its bookmaker licence details, and the provincial authority responsible for licensing and regulating it.

Verify the licence. A foreign gambling licence is not sufficient. If the South African licensing information is missing, unclear or suspicious, check the operator’s status with the relevant provincial gambling authority or through the National Gambling Board’s Verified Gambling Operators Portal.

If in doubt, don’t deposit. A professional-looking website, a .co.za domain, or the ability to transact in rands is no guarantee of legitimacy. Don’t deposit money until you’ve independently verified the operator’s licensing status.

Coleman cautions that licence information displayed on a website is a starting point, not conclusive proof of legitimacy.

“Responsible Gambling Month is an opportunity to remind South Africans that consumer protection begins before the first bet is placed,” he says. “When you gamble with a licenced South African bookmaker, you have the protection of a regulatory system and a regulator you can turn to if something goes wrong.

“With an illegal offshore operator, those protections may not be available,” he says.

He adds that choosing a licensed operator is only one part of responsible gambling. Consumers should also set spending limits, avoid chasing losses, and seek assistance if gambling begins to affect their financial or personal wellbeing.

“Our message is simple: take a few seconds to check who you’re dealing with before you deposit your money,” Coleman says. “Know your operator. Bet legally. Gamble responsibly.”