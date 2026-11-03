October marks record month for vehicle sales in SA

South Africa recorded its highest monthly new-vehicle sales total of the year in October, with 61 890 vehicles sold locally – sales edged up by 234 vehicles, or 0,4%, from September’s revised total of 61 656, and were 10,4% higher than October 2025.

The National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) says the figures show that sales have held their September level, although performance differed across vehicle categories and rental companies accounted for a larger share of purchases.

“October’s sales are encouraging, but the small increase from September calls for a balanced reading of the results,” says Brandon Cohen, chairperson of NADA. “Customers are still making careful decisions about what they can afford and a stronger overall sales figure does not mean that pressure on household budgets has eased.”

October has therefore maintained the higher level of activity established towards the end of Q3. Sales for the first 10 months of 2026 totalled 554 081 vehicles, an increase of 12,3% from 493 427 a year earlier.

Passenger car sales increased by 762 vehicles, or 1,7%, from September to 45 084, and were 13,6% higher than October last year.

Sales of light commercial vehicles, including bakkies and minibuses, fell by 656 vehicles, or 4,6%, month on month to 13 689, although they remained 2,2% above October 2025. Trucks and buses across the remaining categories accounted for 3 117 sales, an increase of 128 vehicles from September.

“Bakkie and minibus sales illustrate why both comparisons matter,” Cohen says. “Sales were ahead of October last year, but lower than in September. One month’s movement does not establish a trend, but tracking these changes helps retailers assess demand and plan their stock.”

Dealerships accounted for an estimated 78% of October’s sales, compared with 81,4% reported in September. Rental companies’ share increased from 13,8% to 16,5% of all sales, while their purchases represented 21,4% of passenger car sales.

“Rental purchases were an important part of October’s sales result as we approach the year-end travel period,” adds Cohen. “These purchases reflect different needs from those of a family replacing its car or a small business buying a bakkie. For retailers, understanding who is buying is as important as knowing how many vehicles have been sold.”

October was the first full month following September’s interest-rate increase. Higher fuel costs also placed additional demands on the money available to households and businesses.

“Sales figures tell us how many vehicles were bought, but do not show the financial decisions customers made to complete those purchases,” Cohen says. “The deposit, repayment period and any balloon payment all affect affordability. Dealers have an important role in helping customers understand that commitment alongside insurance, servicing, tyres and fuel so that the vehicle remains affordable throughout the ownership cycle.”

Rising fuel bills may also encourage customers to consider whether a hybrid or electric vehicle would suit their needs.

The latest available naamsa figures put combined sales of these vehicles at 22 389 for the first nine months of 2026, compared with 16 703 throughout 2025.

“The potential saving depends on what customers pay for the vehicle, how far and where they drive, and whether charging is practical if the vehicle needs it,” Cohen says. “Retailers can help buyers work through those questions using their own circumstances.

“With 554 081 vehicles sold by the end of October, the market is well placed to exceed 600 000 sales this year,” says Cohen. “A further 45 919 sales across November and December would take us to that milestone, although the final total will depend on buying activity over the remaining two months.

“For dealers, the focus remains on helping customers find vehicles they can afford to buy and run,” Cohen says. “The progress made this year is welcome, but continued growth will depend on what households and businesses can comfortably commit to vehicle ownership.”