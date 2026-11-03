Openserve debuts Fibre to the Room

Telkom has launched Fibre to the Room, a new value-added service that enables qualifying Openserve Fibre customers to extend fibre connectivity into different rooms in their homes.

While traditional Fibre-to-the-Home services bring fibre into a residence, Fibre to the Room is designed to take that connection further. The solution uses fibre-linked WiFi access points to create an all-optical in-home network, helping customers improve Wi-Fi coverage in rooms that may previously have experienced weaker signal or slower performance.

The service is expected to appeal to households with multiple connected devices, larger homes, multi-storey properties, thick walls, home offices and rooms used for streaming or online gaming.

“Internet use at home has changed significantly. A single connection now needs to support work meetings, schoolwork, entertainment, gaming, smart-home devices and multiple users at the same time,” says Caroline Macharia, executive: home solutions – fixed and broadband at Telkom. “Fibre to the Room gives eligible customers a practical way to extend their existing fibre connection into the rooms where reliable connectivity matters most.”

The Fibre to the Room 1+1 base solution includes one Main Fibre to the Room Gateway and one Fibre to the Room Edge device, with customers able to add further Edge devices based on the layout and connectivity needs of their homes. The solution can support up to 15 Edge devices in total.

Fibre to the Room does not increase the speed of a customer’s underlying fibre package. Instead, it improves how effectively that existing connection is distributed across the home, supporting more consistent Wi-Fi 6 coverage, lower latency for activities such as gaming and streaming, and improved connectivity for smart-home devices.

The launch is accompanied by an introductory offer: the first 200 qualifying customers who sign up for Fibre to the Room will receive free installation, with savings starting from R3 000. The final saving will depend on the selected Fibre to the Room configuration and installation requirements. The promotion is available while the allocation lasts and is subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Fibre to the Room is available to qualifying Consumer and SMB customers with an Openserve Postpaid Fibre service. Customers can select a once-off payment option or a 12-, 24- or 36-month payment term. Availability is subject to credit approval, technical feasibility and address-level footprint verification.

Professional installation is currently available in selected areas of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town.