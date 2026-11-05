Despite 6,3bn people online, digital divides persist

An estimated 6,3-billion people, or 76% of the world’s population, are using the Internet in 2026, according to Facts and Figures 2026 by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The figure is up from a revised estimate of 6,1-billion people, or 74%, in 2025. D

But, despite the continued growth in connectivity, 2-billion people remain offline.

“In the age of AI, being offline means being shut out of countless opportunities, from education to employment,” says Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU secretary-general. “Now more than ever, we need to expand connectivity and make it meaningful for everyone, everywhere.”

With Internet use now estimated to extend to more than three-quarters of global population, Facts and Figures 2026 shows continued progress toward universal connectivity.

At the same time, the data reveal persistent disparities in who is connected. As example, Internet use stands at 93% in high income countries, compared with just 32% in low-income countries.

Closing gaps in the affordability, availability, quality and use of digital technologies and services is essential to achieving universal and meaningful connectivity, when everyone can use the Internet under optimal conditions, at an affordable cost, wherever and whenever they need.

“The continued expansion of global connectivity creates opportunities for socio-economic development and supports wider access to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence,” says Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, director of ITU’s Telecommunication Development Bureau. “Facts and Figures 2026 shows us the significant progress achieved so far and the work that lies ahead of us to translate access to digital technologies into meaningful connections that can improve people’s lives.

“For this to happen, we should also prioritize the delivery of digital skills. Without digital skills and meaningful connectivity, the benefits of technologies risk remaining out of reach for many, reinforcing existing digital divides.”

Digital divides are narrowing, but remain significant

The latest edition of ITU’s annual connectivity assessment provides global, regional and income group estimates for indicators related to Internet use, subscriptions and traffic as well as affordability, digital skills, mobile network coverage and mobile phone ownership.

Key findings in Facts and Figures 2026 include:

Gender: Globally, 79% of men and 74% of women use the Internet. The ratio of women to men using the Internet has increased to 0.94.

Globally, 79% of men and 74% of women use the Internet. The ratio of women to men using the Internet has increased to 0.94. Age: Young people remain more connected than the rest of the population, with 86% of people aged 15 to 24 using the Internet globally, compared with 74% of the rest of the population.

Young people remain more connected than the rest of the population, with 86% of people aged 15 to 24 using the Internet globally, compared with 74% of the rest of the population. Location: The urban-rural divide has narrowed, although clear disparities persist. Globally, 82% of urban residents have access to the Internet, compared with 63% in rural areas.

The urban-rural divide has narrowed, although clear disparities persist. Globally, 82% of urban residents have access to the Internet, compared with 63% in rural areas. Mobile phone ownership: Globally, 84% of the population aged 10 and over own a mobile phone. Ownership exceeds 95% in high-income countries, compared with 57% in low-income countries.

Globally, 84% of the population aged 10 and over own a mobile phone. Ownership exceeds 95% in high-income countries, compared with 57% in low-income countries. Mobile network coverage: An estimated 97% of the global population lives within reach of at least a 3G network. However, coverage by more advanced technologies remains highly unequal. While 5G reaches 59% of the global population, coverage ranges from 86% in high-income countries to just 4% in low-income countries.

An estimated 97% of the global population lives within reach of at least a 3G network. However, coverage by more advanced technologies remains highly unequal. While 5G reaches 59% of the global population, coverage ranges from 86% in high-income countries to just 4% in low-income countries. Monthly mobile use: Average monthly mobile broadband traffic per subscription is 20 GB in high-income countries, roughly six times the 3,4 GB in low-income countries.

Average monthly mobile broadband traffic per subscription is 20 GB in high-income countries, roughly six times the 3,4 GB in low-income countries. Affordability: The global median price of a data-only mobile broadband basket fell to 1,2% of gross national income (GNI) per capita, while that of a fixed broadband basket declined to 2,3%.

Making connectivity work for everyone in the AI era

According to the report, both landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) and small island developing states (SIDS) met, for the first time in 2026, a widely recognised affordability target of 2% of GNI per capita for the mobile broadband basket.

In least developed countries (LDCs), however, the median price remains at 6,1% of GNI per capita. Globally, three in 10 economies meet neither the fixed nor the mobile broadband affordability target.

As AI reshapes economies and societies, the report notes that connectivity, including its affordability, and digital skills will determine who benefits from advancing technologies, and that closing the global digital divide is essential so that no one is left behind in the digital future.