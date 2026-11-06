Five forces triggering Wall Street’s $3trn tech crash

There are five main triggers behind the $3-trillion tech crash that tore through Wall Street on Thursday, according to Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group.

His comments come as the Nasdaq plunged 5.5% in its most brutal session since April 2025, slamming into correction territory more than 10% below its 6 October record.

The Nasdaq 100 suffered its worst day since March 2020, and the main semiconductor index crashed 8,4%.

He says: “Five forces hit tech at once: doubts over the payoff from AI, a political shock in the US, stubbornly high interest rates, a dangerously crowded trade, and oil.

“Any one of them would have caused a wobble. Together they caused a stampede. But the selling has raced well ahead of the facts, and buyers are likely to start stepping back in, possibly as soon as today.”

Retail investors, who powered much of the market’s four-year rally, were among the heaviest sellers.

“The first trigger is AI itself,” explains Green. “The spending is enormous, borrowing is climbing, and investors want to know when the returns arrive.

“Asking is healthy. Dumping an entire sector over it is an overreaction.”

Democrats won key races in Texas, Georgia and Ohio, states accounting for around 40% of planned US data centre capacity. Texas’s governor-elect has pledged a moratorium on new buildouts until stronger protections are in place.

“The second is politics. Markets read the midterms as a threat to the AI buildout and sold first,” Green says. “Look closer and the US is heading for gridlock, with a Republican White House and an emboldened Democratic opposition holding each other in check. Genuine regime change in American politics is rare, and this result falls well short of it.

“Governors want jobs and tax revenue. Most of these projects will probably still get built, after a tougher negotiation over power and water.”

The Federal Reserve raised rates in September for the first time since 2023 after rising oil prices pushed inflation higher. The 10-year Treasury yield touched 5,36% in October, its highest since 2002, and still sits near 4,9%.

“The third trigger is the cost of money,” notes Green. “Tech valuations rest on future profits, and every move higher in yields chips away at what those profits are worth today. Rates remain high enough to make richly priced stocks jumpy.

“Fourth, tech had become the most crowded trade on the planet. When everyone owns the same stocks, it takes very little to spark a rush for the exit, and the exit narrows fast.”

The Nasdaq swung into correction in March before hitting fresh records in September and October, leaving positioning stretched.

“And fifth, oil. Expensive crude has kept inflation sticky all year and tied the Fed’s hands,” Green says. “Recent falls are welcome, but the market doesn’t trust them yet.”

Nvidia, the world’s biggest chipmaker, lost almost $450-billion in market value in a single day.

“The selloff in the world’s biggest chipmaker looks overdone,” Green notes. “Its products sit at the heart of every serious AI project, and demand for computing power keeps rising. Indiscriminate selling like this tends to throw up opportunities for patient, long-term investors.”

Green believes the crash will ultimately strengthen the sector.

“Sharp shakeouts like this clear out leverage, reset valuations and set the stage for the next phase of growth, led by the companies with power secured, sites approved and revenue flowing.

“AI remains the defining investment theme of this decade. The rout raises the bar for proof, and the strongest players will clear it.”