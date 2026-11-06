Holiday retail predictions: A unified yet fractured journey

Holiday retail planning used to follow a predictable playbook: Optimise the checkout funnel; launch the campaigns; stock the shelves; brace for Cyber Week. But in today’s market, that playbook is obsolete.

Data from the Salesforce Shopping Index tells the story clearly: Global digital traffic grew 18% in Q2, but order volume barely moved, it’s up just 1%. Getting eyes on your brand is no longer the same as closing the sale. With mobile now commanding three-quarters of all online traffic, social driving 29% more ecommerce visits in the second quarter of 2026, and cart abandonment sitting at 82%, the traditional linear shopper journey hasn’t just evolved – it’s fractured.

As we head into the 2026 holiday season, discovery is expanding beyond brand-owned domains. Transactions are decoupling from traditional ecommerce platforms. AI has moved from back-office automation to front-line purchase advisor. And all of it is colliding with a polarised economy that renders the concept of an “average consumer” obsolete, which makes it easy to understand why consumer pessimism is up 16% over last year – and 13% more shoppers report that their financial situation is getting worse.

The brands that win this holiday season won’t be the ones who stayed the course. They’ll be the ones who understood exactly how digital innovation, physical retail, and economic polarisation are rewriting the rules and then adapted, fast.

As retail teams lean into holiday planning for the 2026 peak shopping season, these are Salesforce’s five core predictions about the forces that will shape the most impactful moment for retail:

Agentic search takes the wheel: AI assistants are becoming shoppers’ first stop and the numbers are impossible to ignore.

AI assistants are becoming shoppers’ first stop and the numbers are impossible to ignore. The rise of branded agents: Consumers are moving past general AI tools and placing their trust in brand-specific agents for the moments that matter.

Consumers are moving past general AI tools and placing their trust in brand-specific agents for the moments that matter. Decoupled transactions: Social commerce is officially splitting checkout away from brand-owned properties, led by a generation of native social shoppers.

Social commerce is officially splitting checkout away from brand-owned properties, led by a generation of native social shoppers. Brick-and-mortar still the spotlight: Physical retail isn’t fading – if anything, it’s becoming the anchor of an increasingly hybrid journey.

Physical retail isn’t fading – if anything, it’s becoming the anchor of an increasingly hybrid journey. The K-shaped reality: A deeply divided consumer landscape means one-size-fits-all strategy is no longer an option.

Prediction 1: AI agents will have an outsized impact on ecommerce traffic

Product discovery is not starting where it used to.

Year-over-year engagement on brand-owned properties dropped 7%. The rate of shoppers reporting using traditional search engines and online marketplaces to aid them in their shopping journey each fell 15% year-over-year. Meanwhile, “new channels” such as AI assistants and social media surged 38%. Consumer reliance on AI assistants as the first stop in the shopping journey grew 200% in just one year from May 2025 to May 2026. Today, 50% of shoppers report using an AI assistant at some point in their buying journey, a 67% year-over-year increase. And trust is solidifying quickly: 74% of shoppers say they trust the product recommendations they receive from AI chat.

The traffic numbers back it up. Over the past 12 months, 21% of shoppers engaged with a third-party AI chat assistant, 17% used a social media AI assistant, and 12% used a brand-owned AI assistant.

Our prediction: 20% of all 2026 holiday ecommerce traffic will originate from AI chat agents and will be a mix of consumer-facing bots handling live queries, autonomous agents executing backend tasks, and competitor scrapers fueling algorithmic price-matching.

Our recommendation: Traditional SEO alone won’t keep you visible to an AI agent. Autonomous agents don’t browse websites the way humans, or even traditional Web crawlers do; they rely on programmatic, realtime feed integrations. Treat AI platforms as your most critical B2B data syndication partners. Invest in high-velocity product feed syndication: robust merchant catalogs, structured APIs, and optimised product graphs that deliver real-time pricing, exact specs, and live inventory. If your product data isn’t integrated into the feeds powering these agents, your inventory won’t be part of the consideration set.

Prediction 2: Brands and retailers will rush to launch their own agents

Not all AI is created equal in the shopper’s mind and brand leaders are starting to act on that.

Salesforce research shows that general AI assistants earn their place early in the journey: gift list generation, promo code hunting, product comparisons. But when shoppers need reliable information when it matters most – whether it’s about order management, returns, loyalty management, or customer service – they prefer brand-owned agents. There’s also a meaningful overlap where both shine: fit guidance and inventory checks.

When shoppers interact with brand agents on-site, 37% prefer semantic search queries, 26% use generative AI tasks like comparing products or summarising reviews, and 27% still rely on traditional search. The confidence lift is significant: 41% of shoppers say a brand-owned AI assistant answering their questions makes them “much more confident” in a purchase, to the point where it replaces the need to read reviews entirely. Another 36% report being “somewhat more confident”. Only 5% don’t trust the answers at all.

The business case is clear. Retailers using branded AI shopper agents saw 59% higher holiday sales growth in 2025: +6,2% for brands with shopper agents versus +3,9% for brands without.

Our prediction: One in three ecommerce sites will have a personal, site-specific shopper agent live by Cyber Week 2026.

Our recommendation: A generic agent built on a third-party LLM is a fast track to customer experience commoditisation. To win in this new era, brands must leverage small language models (SLMs) fine-tuned on sovereign data. These commerce-optimised SLMs deliver the token efficiency, near-zero latency, and brand voice precision that frictionless digital shopping requires – all while keeping proprietary inventory, logistics, and customer data entirely out of public training pools.

Prediction 3: Social commerce moves the point of purchase further away from retailers’ websites

The disruption isn’t limited to the top of the funnel. The bottom is changing just as fast.

According to Salesforce research, consumer reported purchases on traditional brand websites and online marketplaces remained completely flat. Meanwhile, social media purchases surged +17% year-over-year. The generational divide is sharp: 48% of Gen Z shoppers identify as social shoppers, followed by 37% of Millennials, 18% of Gen X, and 6% of Baby Boomers.

Looking ahead to the holiday season, 28% of Gen Z plan to shop through social apps (up from 25% in May 2025), followed by 22% of Millennials, 12% of Gen X, and 3% of Boomers.

Brands that have already built native social shops are unlocking real revenue: social shops consistently account for 7% to 9% of total orders, peaking at 9% in Q2 2025 and holding at 8% in Q1 2026. Transaction volume growth from social hit 247% in Q3 2025 before settling at a healthy 66% in Q1 2026.

The signal here isn’t just about social. Social commerce is proving the model, and that model will cascade into AI chat commerce and every new channel that follows. A brand’s website is no longer the mandatory destination to close a sale.

Our prediction: Social commerce will be the fastest-growing transaction channel this holiday season, growing at 9x the rate of traditional ecommerce.

Our recommendation: Stop treating social as a top-of-funnel awareness play. Re-architect your commerce stack for decentralised checkout. Salesforce B2C Commerce, with native in-app shops like TikTok Shop and Instagram Shopping, makes sure your inventory, order management, and fulfillment logic can process orders outside your dot-com without friction. Meet your shoppers where they already are.

Prediction 4: The store closes the loop

Digital discovery is booming. Social commerce is exploding. And yet, the physical store isn’t losing, it’s winning on its own terms.

When it comes to holiday shopping channel preferences, physical stores lead by a wide margin at 77%, outpacing online marketplaces (69%), brand websites (36%), and retailer websites (30%). The reasons are primal and enduring: immediate gratification, the ability to touch and feel merchandise, the joy of browsing, a great atmosphere, and competitive in-store pricing.

But the nature of that physical experience varies sharply by generation.

Gen Z and Millennials are looking for energy and exclusivity – 43% of Gen Z and 39% of Millennials visit stores specifically for in-person drops or exclusive products. Older shoppers lean toward community and comfort: in-store cafes, lounges, workshops, and local collaborations resonate strongly across Gen X and Boomers. And nostalgia still pulls hard across all generations with 33% of Gen Z, 27% of Millennials, and 24% of both Gen X and Boomers planning to show up for early-morning Black Friday events in person. A meaningful portion are also using the store as a deliberate escape from screens, led by Millennials (25%) and Gen Z (21%).

Here’s the thing: the store doesn’t exist in isolation anymore. It’s the final node in a deeply digital journey. While 42% of consumers visit specifically to buy something they already researched online, 79% are actively on their phones while walking the aisles, checking competitor prices (24%), browsing social for style inspiration (15%), hunting discount codes (14%), and checking loyalty apps (9%). And tying directly back to Prediction 1: 12% of in-store shoppers are already turning to an AI assistant right at the shelf for a style check or purchasing advice.

The store isn’t competing with digital. It’s completing it.

Our prediction: 38% of all holiday retail dollars will be “Hybrid Sales”, AKA purchases that rely on an intertwining of digital research, AI tools, or mobile activity alongside a physical storefront to close the loop.

Our recommendation: Tear down the organisational silos between your digital and physical retail operations. Design for both behaviours: fast, frictionless checkout and BOPIS lanes for the utility shopper and immersive, screen-free experiential zones for the customer who came to unplug.

Prediction 5: The K-shaped economy creates two different holiday realities

Everything we’ve tracked in this forecast – the fragmented discovery, the social transactions, the AI-powered bargain hunting, the in-store exclusivity, isn’t random. It’s the direct expression of a deepening K-shaped economy. The “average consumer” doesn’t exist this holiday season. Two completely different realities do.

The data is stark. Consumer pessimism sits at 52% for low-income shoppers and 50% for middle-income shoppers. High-income earners come in at just 36%. That confidence gap hits wallets directly: 49% of low-income consumers and 36% of middle-income consumers report actively buying less right now. Nearly the inverse is true at the top with 32% of high-income shoppers actually buying more.

Even when income groups share the same macroeconomic anxieties, their spending behaviour diverges. Inflation and gas prices are the top two stressors for lower and middle-income families. High-income consumers watch inflation too, but they’re insulated from the immediate pinch of utility bills and housing costs that constrain the bottom arms of the K.

The middle-market retailer is caught in the most dangerous position: a defining 35% of all holiday shoppers are actively trading down to cheaper alternatives. Order volumes are flatlining. Units per transaction are shrinking. And in a year where margins are already razor-thin, a high volume of product returns is turning fulfillment into an existential pressure point for brands in the middle of the economic spectrum.

The technology divide mirrors the economic one. The lower and middle parts of the K aren’t using AI for convenience, they’re using it as a defensive tool, cross-comparing prices and hunting deals. The top of the K is using AI for premium curation and personalised recommendations. Same technology. Completely different intent.

And yet there is one place where the K-shape flattens entirely: free shipping. Across every income level, shoppers ranked free shipping as the single most important factor in deciding who to shop from this holiday season. For budget-constrained shoppers, it’s a financial shield. For affluent shoppers, it’s a non-negotiable baseline expectation of premium service.

Our prediction: Retailers will spend an additional $3-billion globally to subsidise free shipping this holiday season as geopolitical factors increase logistics costs. This represents a year-over-year cost increase of 7% compared to costs over the 2025 holiday season. Combined with high return volumes, fulfillment has become a high-stakes variable that could make or break holiday profitability.

Our recommendation: Execute a ruthless dual-pronged strategy powered by a clear, data-driven understanding of your customers’ actual purchasing power. By connecting Salesforce Data 360 with Tableau, brands can visualise realtime margin thresholds and precisely segment high-value spenders from budget-conscious shoppers.

For the top of the K: feed these insights directly into Salesforce Loyalty Management to build premium bundling, exclusive product drops, and white-glove loyalty perks that absorb the cost of premium delivery without margin erosion. For the budget-conscious bottom: protect margins against the shipping tax by utilizing Salesforce Order Management to orchestrate efficient, threshold-based free shipping or location-aware BOPIS fulfillment, turning a traditional logistics cost centre into a high-conversion driver.

Next holiday season will be an inflection point for retailers

The 2026 holiday season is not a return to standard retail rhythms; it is a live-fire test of structural adaptability. Winning this year will require acknowledging that the linear path to purchase is gone for good. To thrive in this unified, yet fragmented, landscape, brands must execute on three non-negotiables:

Feed the agents: Optimise your backend data systems so AI assistants can actually find, parse, and recommend your inventory.

Optimise your backend data systems so AI assistants can actually find, parse, and recommend your inventory. Meet shoppers anywhere: Decentralise your commerce stack to close sales seamlessly across social apps and emerging AI channels without requiring a detour to your dot-com.

Decentralise your commerce stack to close sales seamlessly across social apps and emerging AI channels without requiring a detour to your dot-com. Bridge the K-gap: Lean into premium, friction-free experiences for affluent buyers while leveraging smart operational hedges, like threshold-based free shipping, to protect margins for budget-conscious consumers.

The retailers that dominate this quarter won’t be those waiting for consumers to find them on traditional channels. They will be the ones who seamlessly integrate their digital networks, empower their physical storefronts, and meet a fractured audience exactly where they choose to stand.