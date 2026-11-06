littlefish and Halo Dot partner to integrate payments

littlefish and Halo Dot has announced a strategic partnership that gives banks, merchant acquirers and payment providers a single, integrated way to help their merchants accept payments and run their businesses.

The partnership brings together two complementary platforms. littlefish’s modular operating system combines point of sale, merchant management, loyalty, inventory and customer engagement in one place. Halo Dot’s globally certified SoftPOS technology turns any compatible NFC-enabled mobile device into a secure payment terminal. Integrated, they give financial institutions a faster route to market and one offering that helps merchants sell smarter, manage stock, build loyalty and grow.

Today’s merchants are looking for more than a way to get paid. They need technology that helps them manage their businesses, engage customers and operate more efficiently. Financial institutions, in turn, are looking for ways to strengthen merchant relationships beyond the payment rail.

Too often, the industry has answered that need with more hardware and more complexity. littlefish and Halo Dot are offering a simpler path: one integrated platform, delivered by the financial institution that has partnered with them, that deepens every merchant relationship it touches.

“At littlefish, we’re focused on helping financial institutions build stronger, more valuable relationships with their merchants,” says Brandon Roberts, co-founder and CEO of littlefish. “Our partnership with Halo Dot brings together two highly complementary platforms that let banks and acquirers deliver a complete merchant solution, from secure payment acceptance to the business tools merchants need to thrive. Together, we’re making it easier for financial institutions to accelerate digital commerce while creating better experiences for merchants.”

Gareth Corbishley, MD of Halo Dot, adds: “Halo Dot was built to make secure digital payment acceptance simple, scalable and accessible. Partnering with littlefish lets us extend that capability through a market-leading merchant platform that gives financial institutions the tools they need to succeed. Together, we’re enabling organisations to deliver complete merchant experiences that help businesses accept payments, operate more efficiently and grow with confidence.”

The combined solution is available now to financial institution partners globally, with initial deployments across African markets in 2026 already underway, and further rollouts to follow as more institutions come on board.