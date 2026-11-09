Nvidia to investigate Huang’s affair with suspected spy

The Nvidia Board is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Huang has admitted to a liaison with a women now believed to be a Chinese spy.

A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the Nvidia investigation.

“The board prioritises US national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of Nvidia and its shareholders,” reads a statement from the company.

“While the board has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, the inquiry will examine all available information.”

Huang is co-operating with the investigation.

Meanwhile, Huang sent a separate message to the employees, admitting to the affair with a woman who is believed to have been recruited by Chinese intelligence.

“I owe my family and all of you an apology,” he writes. “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

Huang also reiterates his commitment to Nvidia, and to working with the investigation.