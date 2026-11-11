AI set to drive a net increase in jobs by 2030

AI is expected to drive a net increase of 1,7-million jobs by 2030, according to Gartner, which says AI will create more jobs than it eliminates – generating 10,6-million new jobs, while removing 8,9-million jobs worldwide by 2030.

“Organisations most advanced in AI execution view AI not as a replacement for labour, but as a catalyst to reinvent operations and rebalance workforce and technology capabilities to compete in changing markets,” says Helen Poitevin, distinguished VP analyst at Gartner. “They ensure AI’s economic value goes beyond replacing labour.”

In 2026, one of the most significant impacts on the job market was business executives’ decisions to defer the creation and hiring of 1,3-million positions, alongside 2,2-million jobs lost, and 1,6-million jobs gained. By 2030, a total of 5-million people will have experienced delayed hiring as a result of business and IT executives postponing the creation of new positions.

“Deferred jobs are not the same as lost jobs,” says John Lovelock, distinguished VP analyst, chief of Research at Gartner. “They simply aren’t created.”

Job losses to impact up to 1,8% of workers globally

By 2030, Gartner projects that between 0,4% and 1,8% of workers will experience job loss directly attributable to AI. Through 2030, just over 20% of workers (435,5-million employees worldwide) will have to adapt to the new shape of work in their jobs, changing what they do, how they do it, and where their responsibilities stop and end.

“AI job impacts are unevenly distributed across geographies, job functions and industries,” says Poitevin. “The worst mistake that a business and IT executive can make is to apply lessons from one industry or role to another which can lead to poor errors in judgment and missed targets. Each industry faces unique challenges and risks that executive leaders must understand and address.”

Gartner outlines how AI-related jobs are expected to evolve across three types of industries: asset-intensive, public sector, and technology: