New AI agent platform from IBM and Microsoft

IBM and Microsoft have announced Imagine Enterprise, an agentic platform designed to help enterprises build, run, and govern AI agents that help people execute industry-specific processes.

IBM Consulting and Microsoft have combined their technologies and expertise with forward-deployed engineering support for qualifying engagements to help enterprises accelerate AI deployment.

Imagine Enterprise aims to help organisations – especially in regulated industries – combine human expertise with AI agents and connect them to unique enterprise data and daily processes. The platform is built to help organisations govern AI agents with controls, observability, and AI-compliance support designed to help secure industry-specific AI deployment.

IBM Consulting brings AI transformation expertise and a fleet of more than 6 000 AI agents and assets built on IBM Consulting Advantage, the company’s AI-powered delivery platform. Microsoft provides the AI, data, cloud, and security foundation that is designed to help the agents operate securely across the enterprise, while forward-deployed engineers from both companies can help customers move from experimentation to production.

Instead of organisations having to start from scratch, replace the platforms they already depend on, or spend months assembling the pieces themselves, Imagine Enterprise is designed around three simple advantages:

Instant Expertise: More than 6 000 AI agents and assets – Starting with pre-built AI agents, assets, and deep industry expertise from day one. Organisations can begin with capabilities already built for their industry and adapt them to the unique needs of their business.

Starting with pre-built AI agents, assets, and deep industry expertise from day one. Organisations can begin with capabilities already built for their industry and adapt them to the unique needs of their business. Fits the Enterprise: A platform that adapts – Imagine Enterprise is designed to connect with an organisation’s existing data, processes, systems, and technology environment. Enterprises can start where they are, build on what they already have, and scale over time – with enterprise security, identity, AI governance, and control built into the experience.

Imagine Enterprise is designed to connect with an organisation’s existing data, processes, systems, and technology environment. Enterprises can start where they are, build on what they already have, and scale over time – with enterprise security, identity, AI governance, and control built into the experience. Intelligence Multiplier: Puts the knowledge of the business behind people and AI agents – Imagine Enterprise brings IBM Consulting’s hands-on experience building and running more than 6 000 AI agents together with the Microsoft technologies to connect enterprise knowledge, data, and context across the organisation. People and agents can operate with richer enterprise knowledge and context behind them, helping put what they already know to work across people and agents.

“Clients are no longer looking for AI that simply helps people do the same work a little faster. They want to build an agentic business,” says Mohamad Ali, senior vice-president and head of IBM Consulting. “Microsoft and IBM are helping organisations bring human expertise and digital labour together in a way that can scale across the enterprise, to turn AI from a productivity aid into a real competitive advantage.”

Rodrigo Kede Lima, president, Microsoft Frontier Company, adds : “Enterprise AI will be won by organisations that can turn their data, industry expertise, and AI into action. Together, Microsoft and IBM Consulting are bringing the best of our technology and expertise to help customers move from AI ambition to business impact faster and with confidence.”