SA SMEs go digital, but barrier to growth is operational support

Among the urban, digitally active South African SMMEs surveyed for Amazon’s Small Business Digital Adoption Report, 99,6% use the Internet for business and 86% generate online sales. However, only 32% of active online sellers use a major marketplace, highlighting a substantial gap between digital readiness and marketplace participation.

“This research tells a clear story: South African small businesses are ambitious, digitally capable, and ready to grow,” says Robert Koen, MD of Amazon sub-Saharan Africa. “What’s holding them back isn’t a lack of will – it’s logistics complexity, rising costs, and limited access to support. At Amazon, we take that as a direct mandate. Every investment we make in our marketplace – from fulfilment infrastructure to AI-powered seller tools – is designed to turn those barriers into opportunities for small businesses across the country.”

The Amazon Digital Adoption Report 2026, conducted by World Wide Worx, surveyed 1 400 South African SMMEs to examine how businesses establish a digital presence, sell online, select channels, experience operational pressure, and use AI.

The findings indicate that, for this largely established, urban and digitally active sample, connectivity and payments are cited less often, while logistics and fulfilment are the leading online-selling pressures and recurring costs remain a separate digital-adoption barrier.

The marketplace gap

Among the 86% of active online sellers, 96% sell through their own websites, 67% through social media, 51% through WhatsApp, and just 32% sell through a major online marketplace listing. The research identifies a clear perception barrier: 21% of all respondents believe their business is too small to qualify – a misconception rather than a commercial reality. A further 39% cite application requirements or fees as deterrents. These findings suggest that marketplace recruitment should focus not on convincing businesses to sell online for the first time, but on showing digital sellers what a marketplace adds to their existing channel mix and how it can be a significant growth driver.

“South African SMMEs have already proven they can sell online. The question is no longer whether they are digital, but how they can grow beyond their own operational limitations,” says Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx. “The data shows a large, commercially active population of online sellers that are ready for the next step, but need clearer pathways, simpler onboarding, and practical support to get there.”

The real challenge begins after the sale

The study marks a decisive shift in what holds South African SMMEs back. Among active online sellers, logistics and delivery are now cited by 62% of online sellers as their top challenge, followed by returns management at 46%. By contrast, payment systems (12%) and connectivity (5%) are no longer significant barriers.

The cost burden is ongoing rather than once-off. Recurring costs dominate the financial barriers, with 48% citing ongoing subscription or administration fees and 41% digital transaction fees; 14% cite initial setup costs.

“These findings reinforce what we hear from sellers every day; the hard part is not getting online, it is managing what happens after a customer clicks ‘buy’,” says Koen. “This is exactly where Amazon can make a difference. Our logistics network, fulfilment capabilities, and seller support tools are designed to take that operational burden off small businesses so they can focus on growth. Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) is a service that stores, packs, and ships independent sellers’ products to customers, allowing them to reach customers more efficiently as fast as same day. So, whether it is reliable delivery through FBA, streamlined returns management, or AI tools that simplify listing creation, we have the infrastructure that helps South African small businesses compete and scale.”

Women-owned businesses lead in structured digital selling

The research reveals that women-owned businesses are twice as likely as male-owned businesses to be online-first, with 27% earning more than three quarters of their revenue online compared to 13% of their male counterparts. The findings indicate that women entrepreneurs are also more likely to sell through a major marketplace – at 38% compared to 28% of male-owned business. However, women business owners report lower access to mentorship (41%) compared to their male counterparts (51%), highlighting a gap between their marketplace readiness and the support available to them.

“Women-owned businesses are already demonstrating the behaviours that lead to marketplace success. They sell online, they adopt structured programmes, and they use AI marketing tools at higher rates,” says Suzelle Abe, Amazon South Africa, head of Marketplace. “But the data also tells us they need more support, particularly around mentorship and managing costs. We see this as both a responsibility and an opportunity to build targeted programmes that help women entrepreneurs thrive on our marketplace.”

AI adoption is widespread but shallow

AI adoption among the SMMEs surveyed has been primarily concentrated in the marketing function, with 59% of businesses using AI marketing and social media tools. However, deeper operational applications remain limited: just 15% use AI for sales insights, 13% for customer service, and only 4% for inventory management. Cost is the biggest barrier at 54%, followed by technical skills at 37%. Despite these obstacles, interest in affordable AI solutions is strong with 76% of businesses rating their interest at 4 or 5 out of 5.

Marketplace opportunity

The research findings point to a mature local SMME e-commerce sector, yet with limited participation in major online marketplaces. Growth barriers have shifted from digital access to logistics, costs, and operational support. This presents a clear opportunity for South African marketplaces to bridge the gap through active engagement and support programmes that meet sellers where they are and empower them to reach more customers and build more resilient businesses.