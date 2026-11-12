AMD showcases 6th Gen AMD EPYC processors

AMD has announced the general availability of the 6th Gen AMD EPYC server SP7 processors, based on the new “Zen 6” architecture.

Systems powered by the new CPUs are shipping from all leading server vendors, and cloud instances from Microsoft Azure and OCI are coming soon.

“AI is significantly expanding the role of the CPU across every layer of the data centre,” says Dan McNamara, senior vice-president and GM: Compute and Enterprise AI at AMD. “With 6th Gen AMD EPYC, customers can standardize on the proven x86 foundation while choosing a workload-optimized solution to run more agents, keep accelerated infrastructure fed and power the business-critical applications they depend on.”

Agentic AI adds even more diversity to a data center as a single workflow can run agents, call models, retrieve data, execute code and interact with the databases and applications enterprises already depend on. The 6th Gen AMD EPYC portfolio is designed for that reality, matching CPU density, frequency, bandwidth and efficiency to each job while preserving one common software, security and operational foundation.

The workload-optimised approach delivers advantages across critical areas including agentic AI, enterprise services and rack-scale solutions.

Power more enterprise and cloud services: The 6th Gen AMD EPYC 9996 CPU delivers leading performance, performance per CPU watt, performance per CPU dollar and performance per socket.