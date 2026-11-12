Will 2027 be the year of AI consequences?

For years, AI has shown enterprises what’s possible. In 2027, they’ll demand proof that it delivers.

As AI moves deeper into business operations and gains more authority to act, its impact will extend far beyond the technology itself. Trust, governance and human oversight will need to be built in from the start so organisations can innovate quickly without losing control of the outcome.

Enterprise AI is facing three defining tests: As it acts more autonomously, who is accountable for the results? Can it prove its worth? And can its decisions be trusted?

Autonomy will force accountability

AI agents are learning to drive. Will CIOs hand over the keys? “The charge of the CIO in 2027 won’t just be deciding who has access to enterprise systems, but what does. With AI agents at work across systems, data and business processes, IT will have to reimagine enterprise infrastructure that was built to govern human users, not autonomous digital ones. In the new year, CIOs will rethink identity, permissions, security controls and monitoring accordingly. What can an agent access? What is it authorised to do? Who is accountable when it acts? CIOs who can answer those questions without burying agents in friction will be best positioned to deploy them. The agent race won’t be won by who deploys the most; it’ll be won by who can trust them to operate,” says Jay Upchurch, CIO at SAS.

AI agents will begin making consequential financial decisions. “In 2027, AI agents will graduate from making shopping and purchasing decisions to making more consequential financial decisions, like transferring money on behalf of their human principals. That opens Pandora’s box, complicating fundamental questions of authority: Did the customer authorise the agent? Does that authorisation extend to this transaction? Is the agent acting within its mandate, or has it been compromised? As machines gain greater autonomy over money movement, banks will be forced to redefine the boundaries of fraud prevention. Beyond verifying individual transactions, they’ll need to ascertain the scope and integrity of the agents behind them,” according to Adam Neiberg, global banking manager at SAS.

“AI did it” won’t be an excuse. “In 2027, “Who owns this AI agent?” will become as fundamental a governance question as “Who owns this budget?” Companies that cannot answer it will eventually have to answer to their customers, boards or regulators. As AI agents move from recommending actions to taking them, the risk changes. If your AI says it, your brand says it. An unauthorised offer, a broken promise or a bad customer interaction can quickly become a brand crisis. You can’t delegate accountability. Companies will need clear rules for what an agent can decide independently, what needs human involvement and who has the authority to stop it,” comments Jenn Chase, chief marketing officer at SAS.

AI will have to prove its worth

The AI reality check will make hyperscalers stronger. “In 2027, the economics behind the AI boom will face a major reset as sky-high valuations, mounting debt and the enormous cost of data centre expansion collide with pressure to prove sustainable returns. FOMO helped fuel unprecedented investment, and growing scrutiny of practices like round-tripping will put even more focus on whether the math holds up. AI will continue to advance, but businesses will become far more selective, investing where the value justifies the cost. Hyperscalers will emerge stronger because their diversified businesses, infrastructure, customer bases and scale give them more ways to monetise AI and the financial flexibility to adapt as the market resets,” says Matt Parson, chief financial officer at SAS.

As AI makes building easier, software vendors have to make buying better. “AI is giving businesses a clear choice: build it or buy it. So why should they buy? Sheer technological power and showy demos aren’t enough. In 2027 and beyond, software vendors must deliver excellence across three areas: domain expertise, product and execution. The winners will use deep industry knowledge to anticipate customer needs and build products that solve increasingly complex problems and deliver measurable business outcomes,” says Bryan Harris, chief technology officer of SAS.

AI’s new unit of economics will be the trusted decision. “In 2027, enterprises will look beyond what AI costs to consume and start asking what it costs to deliver trusted business decisions consistently. The economics of AI will extend beyond models, tokens and services to the data, governance and infrastructure required to turn AI into reliable outcomes at scale. Organisations that get AI economics right will connect consumption directly to business value,” according to Gordon Robinson, vice-president: foundation R&D at SAS.

Oops: AI productivity doesn’t equal human productivity. “2027 will expose a paradox: Organisations will produce more content, code, analysis and recommendations than ever before, but many will struggle to demonstrate corresponding improvements in business performance. The bottleneck will shift from generating work to evaluating, prioritising and acting on it. The competitive advantage will belong to companies that redesign how work gets done, rather than just accelerating existing processes. When AI produces a high volume of lower-value output, trying to outsource human judgment may prove a costly mistake,” says Marinela Profi, global AI strategy lead at SAS.

The age of “There’s an app for that” will give way to “I made an app for that”. “Enterprising do-it-yourselfers will shutter basement workshops and shift to browsers as AI agents inspire a new maker movement for developing software. Monthly subscriptions take a hit as everyone builds their own apps, while APIs, CLIs and MCP servers become the next big influencers. As the barrier to building software falls, “Build or buy?” will become one of enterprise software’s defining questions,” comments Jared Peterson, senior vice-president: global engineering at SAS.

The decision becomes the measure

Simulated worlds give industry a wind tunnel. “In 2027, simulation, digital twins and synthetic data will increasingly serve as testing grounds for AI, enabling organisations to examine not only anticipated outcomes but also potential scenarios before decisions affect the real world. This may include identifying how machinery failures could endanger workers on a factory floor, testing procedures in a virtual medical environment, or stress-testing financial systems to evaluate their responses to unexpected behaviour by AI agents. As AI becomes increasingly capable of acting autonomously, simulation provides a controlled environment in which it can fail, learn and try again. The least costly mistake is one made in simulation,” according to Udo Sglavo, vice-president: applied AI and modeling, R&D at SAS.

Decision creep keeps CDOs awake at night. “In 2027, as agent deployment increases, org-wide fear of signing off on an imperfect decision – and resulting decision creep – will keep CDOs and data leaders awake at night. The ongoing rise of decision intelligence platforms, which multiply good or bad decisions at scale, will give data leaders an opportunity to decide: Within their company, what exactly makes a good decision? Leaders will spend Q1 delegating authority, finding acceptable trade-offs and identifying key objectives to steady employees and feed agents. As 2027 progresses, decision speed as a metric will be so 2026; leaders will want to know whether AI and human decisions are explainable, ethical and collaborative,” comments Albert Qian, market strategist at SAS.

As intelligence becomes commoditised, learning becomes the advantage. “The conversation will evolve from risk management and controls to learning and innovation. The better an organisation learns, the better it can innovate. As agents act faster and more decisions are automated, organisations will need to understand not just what AI decided, but when people intervened and whether those interventions improved the outcome. Governance will be core to the continuous learning process; monitoring and guiding effectiveness, identifying preferred behaviours and those outside acceptable limits, and determining which institutional insights are worth retaining. In an era of commoditised intelligence, the organisations that learn best will be best positioned for competitive advantage,” says Reggie Townsend, vice-president: AI ethics, governance and social impact at SAS.