Don’t bank on Dezemba to turn your business around

Festive trading is often regarded as a make-or-break period for South African small businesses, but its impact is far from uniform.

A 2025 SME Confidence Index survey by Business Partners Limited reveals that, while 45,35% of respondents reported a positive impact on business performance, nearly half (46,51%) said seasonal trading had no significant impact and 8,14% reported a negative impact.

“It’s an important reminder for all business owners that a busy festive trading period does not necessarily mean a profitable one,” says Friedrich Meisenholl, regional investment manager at Business Partners Limited. “In fact, increased demand can place considerable pressure on a business’ cash flow, margins and operations if not managed efficiently.”

This is why Meisenholl believes sales forecasts should always be based on realistic assumptions rather than festive-season optimism or general expectations. “It’s easy to get caught up in the hype and excitement of festive trading in South Africa, but business owners should draw on historical trading patterns, confirmed customer orders, current market conditions and broader economic realities when forecasting demand.”

He adds that, while sales are important, cash flow deserves as much – if not more – attention. “Many SME owners make the mistake of focusing all their attention on revenue targets, while overlooking the cash-flow implications that a busy trading period can have on a business. Inventory purchases, supplier payments and delayed customer settlements can quickly create cash-flow strain, even during periods of strong turnover.”

To avoid any costly surprises come year-end, Meisenholl encourages SMEs to prepare both best-case and worst-case cash-flow forecasts that account for stock purchases, staffing costs, marketing spend, supplier commitments and possible customer-payment delays.

“Effective inventory management becomes particularly important during seasonal trading periods,” he says. “Too little stock can result in lost sales and frustrated customers, while overstocking can lock up cash in products that may take months to move. Striking the right balance is therefore key to getting your inventory estimations right.”

Meisenholl says business owners should also engage suppliers well in advance to confirm lead times, stock availability and year-end shutdown schedules. “Where possible, backup suppliers should be identified for critical products or services to reduce the risk of disruptions.”

Another critical consideration is staffing. Businesses expecting higher customer volumes should ensure that all staffing requirements are addressed early. This includes everything from leave schedules, shift rosters and overtime arrangements, to seasonal recruitment and employee training.

“The festive season is not the time you want to be discovering staffing gaps or operational bottlenecks,” says Meisenholl. “A little strategic thinking and advance planning can go a long way in helping businesses maintain service levels while managing employee wellbeing during a demanding period.” Advance planning also creates opportunities to upskill staff, cross-train teams and improve workforce flexibility, enabling the business to respond more effectively to unexpected spikes in demand.

Perhaps most importantly, Meisenholl says that SMEs should not focus solely on navigating the festive rush. “Don’t make the mistake of ignoring January,” he says. “The start of a new year often brings a different set of challenges as consumer spending slows while fixed business expenses remain.”

To ensure sufficient liquidity to cover costs during these potentially challenging first few months, Meisenholl says the goal needs to shift beyond December. “Don’t lose sight of the bigger picture and ensure the business is in a strong enough position to continue sustainably, regardless of festive season performance.”

He concludes: “The festive season may well offer the boost your business has been needing this year, but banking on that without any planning and effort can be a dangerous bet. Businesses that plan realistically, pay close attention to cash flow and position their operations with a long-term approach are far more likely to convert any increased demand into sustainable profitability.”