Enterprise networks must evolve before the business outgrows them

For decades, enterprise networks were built around a relatively predictable model: employees mainly worked from corporate offices, applications were hosted in centralised data centres, and the network’s primary role was to provide secure and reliable access to business systems within a defined enterprise boundary. This traditional approach has been steadily breaking down.

By Avinash Gupta, head of centre of excellence at In2IT Technologies

Today, employees connect from home, branch offices, customer sites, and use mobile devices. Applications are becoming more widespread across various cloud environments, and 5G is opening new possibilities for connected operations. At the same time, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to place even greater demands on network capacity and performance. Cisco estimates that widespread adoption of agentic AI could increase enterprise network traffic to up to nine times current levels by 2035, placing substantial pressure on Wide-Area-Network (WAN) infrastructure. Gartner has similarly highlighted that this level of traffic growth could place substantial strain on enterprise WAN environments.

The challenge is therefore not merely creating a faster network; , but to create an architecture that can adapt as business requirements, applications and operating models continue to evolve.

The network can no longer be designed around yesterday’s traffic

A major change in enterprise networking is the route that traffic now takes. The growing adoption of the cloud and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) has greatly changed traditional traffic patterns, as users now frequently access applications over the internet rather than from a central corporate data centre. This makes conventional network architectures increasingly difficult to manage efficiently. Routing cloud traffic through a central point can add unnecessary latency, and heavy reliance on outdated Virtual Private Network (VPN) methods can create bottlenecks as the workforce becomes more distributed. Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) addresses this challenge by making the WAN more intelligent and application-aware and policy-driven. Instead of handling all connections the same way, it can dynamically decide how to route traffic based on application requirements and the current state of the network.

The change is already well advanced. According to TeleGeography’s 2026 WAN Manager Survey, 63% of enterprises had deployed SD-WAN and an additional 15% were undertaking its rollout.

This matters because it changes the course of the discussion. SD-WAN is no longer an emerging technology that organisations can consider at some future stage in their infrastructure roadmap; for many businesses it is now becoming part of the anticipated architecture for providing flexible and policy-driven connectivity across branches, users, data centres and cloud services.

5G should be treated as an additional enterprise capability

The introduction of 5G adds another dimension to this transformation. The value it offers businesses goes beyond faster mobile connectivity, since in some cases 5G can serve as an alternative or complementary connectivity option where traditional fixed infrastructure is difficult to deploy, expensive, or time-consuming to deploy. This is especially pertinent for temporary sites, remote operations, branch offices, and organisations that need improved connectivity resilience. Today, WAN architectures can integrate 5G alongside fixed connectivity services, enabling hybrid access models that improve redundancy, path diversity and service availability rather than relying on a single network connection.

IT leaders should therefore be less concerned with whether they “need 5G” and more focused on the business problem wireless connectivity can solve.

Proper planning is therefore essential before integrating 5G into the enterprise network architecture. Organisations need to evaluate factors such as coverage, latency, service reliability, device management, security requirements and workload characteristics. In South Africa, where 5G availability remains concentrated primarily in major cities and economic hubs, validating coverage and service performance at each target location is particularly important.

SASE changes where security happens

The same is happening in security: since users and applications are no longer confined to the corporate perimeter, security can no longer rely on where a user connects from.

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) moves networking and security features nearer to the users, devices, and applications it serves, thus enabling more consistent policy enforcement in distributed environments. SASE’s expansion shows how much the enterprise security model is changing: Gartner predicts the global SASE market will grow at a 26% compound annual rate through 2028, reaching $28.5 billion.

However, organisations should not be tempted to view SASE as just another technology purchase; it is now seen as an architectural change.

The aim is to ensure secure access regardless of location; this should apply to an employee working from home, a branch device accessing a SaaS application, and an operational system connecting from a remote site, all of which should be subject to the appropriate identity, access and security policies.

At this point, the relationship between SASE and SD-WAN becomes important; Gartner states that the SD-WAN market is mature and increasingly oriented towards SASE, pointing to the growing convergence of network connectivity and security.

Modernisation does not mean replacing everything

The most practical consideration for organisations is that becoming future-ready does not require ripping out existing infrastructure overnight.

A more realistic approach is to assess what the existing environment can still support, determine where the existing architecture is causing operational or security limitations, and then modernise in stages. This could include upgrading WAN connectivity, introducing SD-WAN at priority sites, strengthening network segmentation, improving end-to-end visibility, integrating 5G where it delivers clear business value, and progressively transitioning security controls towards a SASE architecture.

This is where experienced IT consultants can make a real difference; the value isn’t just in implementing a specific networking technology, but in understanding how the network meets the organisation’s needs for applications, users, security requirements, operational priorities and its future technology roadmap.

A network assessment can show whether bandwidth is the issue and whether poor application performance is due to routing, security controls, cloud architecture, or a lack of adequate visibility. It can also identify ageing or end-of-life infrastructure that may introduce increasing operational and security risk before it results in service disruption.

A future-ready network, therefore, is not necessarily the newest or most expensive. It is one designed to adapt as business requirements, applications, technologies and operating models continue to evolve.

As enterprises continue adopting cloud services, hybrid work models, 5G connectivity and AI-driven applications, network infrastructure will increasingly evolve from a supporting IT function into a strategic business platform that underpins digital services, operational resilience and future innovation.