Nividia founder, president and CEO Jensen Huang has resigned..

Colette Kress, current executive vice-president and chief financial officer will serve as the interim-CEO, alongside her current roles, until a permanent successor is appointed.

The board has already started a search for a new CEO.

Kress has served as executive vice-president and chief financial officer of Nvidia since joining the company in September 2013. Prior to joining the company, Kress spent nearly 25 years in finance roles at leading technology companies, including Cisco and Microsoft.

The board has appointed Harvey Jones as its first-ever chair of the board.

Jensen Huang’s resignation comes after he admitted to an affair with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy.

The board has also launched an independent investigation into the affair and its implications.