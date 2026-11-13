Vodacom SA adds NR Carrier Aggregation

Vodacom South Africa has announced the commercial deployment of NR Carrier Aggregation across its 5G network, marking a significant advancement in network performance and efficiency.

The capability is now live on Vodacom’s network.

The technology combines multiple 5G spectrum bands to deliver faster speeds, improved capacity, and a more consistent experience, particularly in high-demand areas.

NR Carrier Aggregation works by combining multiple 5G channels into one wider “data pipe”, increasing the amount of information the network can handle simultaneously. For customers, the result is a more responsive, reliable network that performs consistently even when many users are connected at the same time.

For individual customers and small-to-large business customers, benefits include:

Seamless streaming and gaming: Faster, more stable performance for video streaming, cloud gaming, and real-time applications.

Productive cloud work: Better support for cloud-based applications, video conferencing, and collaboration tools.

Large file downloads: Quicker access to large downloads and data transfers.

High-Demand Periods: Improved performance when networks are congested, not just during off-peak hours

“This innovation reflects our commitment to delivering the best 5G experience in South Africa,” says Beverly Ngwenya, technology director at Vodacom South Africa. “NR Carrier Aggregation” is not just about faster peak speeds but about creating a network that performs consistently when it matters the most. Whether you’re running a business or streaming your favourite content, you can expect a stronger, more reliable connection.”

The technology also delivers efficiency gains. By optimising how spectrum is used, Vodacom South Africa can deliver more data more efficiently.

“For our business customers, this translates into a more resilient platform for digital operations,” says Ngwenya. “Organisations increasingly depend on cloud applications, real-time data access, and continuous connectivity. Carrier Aggregation strengthens that foundation, enabling them to scale operations with confidence. For consumers, it simply means a better, smarter network that works harder for them.”