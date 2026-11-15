Sandisk expands IoT portfolio

Sandisk has introduced the Sandisk iNAND CL EM181 Embedded Flash Drive (EFD), expanding its portfolio of embedded flash solutions for the physical AI and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Sandisk iNAND CL EM181 is designed for a wide range of embedded applications, including set-top boxes, over-the-top (OTT) devices, home gateways, smart TVs and home appliances, smart security cameras and data center logging. Available in capacities from 64GB up to 256GB, it helps customers move from one generation of iNAND to another with minimal changes to the host, reducing the integration and qualification effort required to update product lines.

Key capabilities of the Sandisk iNAND CL EM181 Embedded Flash Drive include: