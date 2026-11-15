Sandisk expands IoT portfolio

Sandisk has introduced the Sandisk iNAND CL EM181 Embedded Flash Drive (EFD), expanding its portfolio of embedded flash solutions for the physical AI and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.
The Sandisk iNAND CL EM181 is designed for a wide range of embedded applications, including set-top boxes, over-the-top (OTT) devices, home gateways, smart TVs and home appliances, smart security cameras and data center logging. Available in capacities from 64GB up to 256GB, it helps customers move from one generation of iNAND to another with minimal changes to the host, reducing the integration and qualification effort required to update product lines.
Key capabilities of the Sandisk iNAND CL EM181 Embedded Flash Drive include:
- Capacities for data-rich connected devices – Available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB capacities, with sequential read speeds of up to 300 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 225 MB/s.
- Designed for performance and endurance – Sandisk SmartSLC technology is designed to boost write performance and endurance by allocating SLC blocks within the NAND for write operations, helping reduce write amplification. A configurable Enhanced User Data Area (EUDA) also provides a true SLC partition for applications requiring higher endurance or performance.
- Simplified integration – Uses a JEDEC-compatible 11.5mm x 13mm package across all capacities and is designed to allow manufacturers to move between iNAND generations with minimal host changes.
- Built for connected applications – Operates across a temperature range of -25°C to 85°C, with an LDPC ECC engine, automatic refresh and advanced power protection to support data integrity and reliability.