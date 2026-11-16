Black Friday tech deals: Three things to check before upgrading your home

From smart-home gadgets and robot vacuums to kitchen appliances and entertainment systems, technology is once again expected to attract shoppers looking for Black Friday bargains. It’s a category that featured prominently in last year’s sales, with televisions among Takealot’s best-selling products by value and air fryers among its most-ordered items.

Black Friday presents an opportunity to invest in great tech deals for the home. But with household budgets under pressure and electricity tariffs rising again this year, the real value of a tech deal increasingly depends on what happens after you’ve paid for it.

Trevor Brewer, director at Solenco, says shoppers should look beyond the advertised discount and consider how a product will perform in their homes, what it costs to run and how long it is likely to last.

“A good deal isn’t just about how much you save on the day. If you’re buying something you’ll use regularly, you need to know what it will cost to run, whether it suits your home and what happens if something goes wrong,” he says.

Check what it costs to run

An appliance that seems like a bargain could end up costing more over time if it consumes significantly more electricity than comparable models.

This is particularly important for appliances such as fans or air conditioners that may run for several hours a day. NERSA approved average tariff increases of 8.76% for Eskom direct customers and 9.01% for municipal bulk supply in 2026/27, although household tariffs vary.

Before buying, compare the wattage of different models and consider how often you’ll use them. Also check whether the quoted power consumption reflects normal use or a particular operating setting.

Think about how it will work in your home

A product might look impressive online, but how well will it work in your home? Noise levels, room size and where an appliance will be used can make a significant difference to whether it becomes a worthwhile purchase.

A robot vacuum might be ideal for cleaning while you’re out, but disruptive during working hours. Similarly, a bedroom fan needs to deliver sufficient airflow without disturbing your sleep.

“A fan can be very quiet on its lowest setting, but that figure isn’t much help if you have to run it at full speed to feel a difference,” says Brewer.

Check the decibel (dB) rating and which operating mode it applies to, as well as the recommended room size or coverage. An undersized appliance may need to work harder to deliver the results you’re expecting.

Look for technology that does more than one job

Appliances that combine multiple functions can offer better value than buying separate devices, particularly where space is limited.

For example, the PureSpark Water Dispenser provides purified hot, chilled and sparkling water from a single appliance, with adjustable temperature settings. Its built-in water tank also means it can be used without plumbing, offering greater flexibility over where it’s placed.

For households that regularly use all three options, this kind of versatility can simplify everyday routines, without the need for multiple appliances.

Brewer adds that shoppers should also check warranty terms, the availability of replacement parts and whether an appliance can be repaired locally before making a purchase.

“Black Friday can be a good opportunity to invest in technology that improves everyday life at home, but the best purchase is one that continues to deliver value long after the sale is over,” he concludes.