Four key trends shaping organisational talent strategies

Talent management leaders should address four key trends shaping organisational talent strategies, according to Gartner.

“Rapidly changing skills needs, AI-driven changes to work, and increasing pressure to demonstrate business value are forcing organisations to rethink how they build skills, deploy talent, and prepare for future workforce demands,” says Tony Guadagni, director analyst in the Gartner HR practice.

To help talent management leaders navigate this evolving environment, Gartner has identified four emerging trends shaping talent strategy.

HR must prevent the decline of entry-level roles

As organisations automate more routine work, employees are increasingly expected to build complex capabilities earlier in their careers, while traditional pathways into mid-level roles are becoming less accessible.

To build a sustainable pipeline of future talent, organisations need to provide junior employees with access to expertise through expanded coaching opportunities and broader access to experienced employees. HR can leverage AI to ease managers’ coaching burden and extend personalised development support. To address attrition drivers, organisations must support internal career exploration by creating aligned internal career paths.

HR turns one-third of its recruiting capacity inward

Internal mobility is becoming an increasingly important source of talent as organisations seek to meet evolving workforce needs. At the same time, AI-driven workforce disruption is increasing the need to reskill and redeploy employees into new roles, while creating opportunities for employees to make greater contributions in different roles across the organisation.

Successfully expanding internal mobility requires organisations to bring recruiting and talent management leaders together to support workforce planning, leverage recruiting’s labour market knowledge to understand future skills and role requirements, and shift hiring manager mindsets from hiring for skills proficiency to skills promise.

“Many organisations continue to look outside for talent while overlooking employees already within their workforce who have the potential to succeed in new roles,” says Guadagni. “Organisations can address emerging talent needs faster while reducing hiring costs and creating new opportunities via greater internal mobility.”

Regrettable retention becomes the top productivity barrier

As organisations increase their focus on productivity, talent management leaders are recognising that productivity challenges stem not only from regrettable attrition, but also from regrettable retention. Retaining low-performing employees can create a significant drag on workforce productivity and business performance.

Improving workforce productivity requires organisations to segment employees by both performance and intent to stay. This approach enables organisations to identify distinct productivity profiles, tailor interventions to each group, and focus development investments where they will have the greatest impact.

Performance management becomes less (and more) human

As AI becomes more integrated into performance management, organisations have new opportunities to improve feedback quality and increase efficiency. However, overreliance on automation can reduce the nuance, context, and fairness employees expect from performance conversations.

Organisations can reduce these risks by redesigning performance management from compliance-driven to more human-driven. This includes connecting performance discussions to employee aspirations and development plans, and using performance management to drive career growth rather than simply evaluating current and past performance.