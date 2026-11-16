MTN in Telkom takeover bid

MTN could soon buy Telkom.

The two companies today issued separate cautionary announcements, revealing that they have started talks that could result in MTN buying the entire issued share capital of Telkom.

According to the briefs, payment would be in cash, with Telkom shareholders offered the choice of receiving MTN shares instead.

However, any transition terms – or even whether it will come to fruition – are still subject to negotiation.

According to Telkom, the negotiations were initiated by MTN.

Both companies caution that discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty the transaction will be consummated.

It could, however, have a material effect on their share value.