Vox appoints Martin Springer as CEO

Vox has announced the official appointment of Martin Springer as its new CEO, effective 2 November 2026.

Springer succeeds outgoing CEO Jacques du Toit.

Springer joins Vox from NTT DATA, where he served as an Executive of Internet Solutions. His career includes executive board and leadership roles at CMC Networks, Performanta, and BT Group, with a strong track record in operational turnarounds, large-scale network transformations, and M&A growth strategies across Africa and global markets.

“Opportunities like this to lead an ambitious, locally rooted business with strong backing don’t come around often. Vox has an exceptional foundation and brand presence. I look forward to working with our management team, employees, and partners to capitalise on market opportunities, leverage our digital infrastructure, and deliver long-term value for our customers,” says Springer.

Having successfully led Vox through a period of significant growth, strategic transformation, and market expansion, outgoing CEO Jacques du Toit and the Vox Board agreed that the upcoming completion of key strategic transaction milestones marks the natural and right time for a planned leadership handover.

“Jacques has played a foundational role in building Vox into the resilient, competitive, and customer-focused digital infrastructure business it is today. We are deeply grateful for his dedication, leadership, and vision over his many years at the helm. The business is in an exceptionally strong financial and operational position as we enter this next phase,” says Paul Botha, Vox chairman.