WhatsApp group chats are taking a toll on mental health

An addiction expert has warned that WhatsApp group chats are becoming an increasingly significant source of stress and anxiety, with growing numbers of people struggling under the pressure of constant digital communication.

Chris Lomas, head of Therapy at pioneering addiction treatment and behavioural health provider Delamere, says the organisation is seeing more guests experiencing emotional distress linked to group chats – particularly those involving friends and family.

He warns that the expectation to remain constantly available, keep up with conversations, and respond to messages is creating an often-overlooked source of psychological pressure.

“We’re increasingly seeing guests who are experiencing significant stress because of the constant demands of WhatsApp group chats,” Lomas says. “These aren’t necessarily people who have come to us because of problems with technology. They’re receiving treatment for other forms of addiction, but when we explore the pressures affecting their wellbeing, group chats are emerging as another source of anxiety.

“What’s particularly interesting is the psychological pressure involved,” he continues. “Group chats create an almost endless conversation, often involving the people closest to us, and there’s an unspoken expectation that we should keep up and respond.

“For some, this creates a powerful sense of obligation. They feel guilty if they don’t reply, anxious about missing conversations, or overwhelmed by the volume of communication. And because these are often family members and close friends, stepping away can feel particularly difficult.

“What should be a positive way of staying connected can become another source of stress that people feel unable to escape,” Lomas says. “At Delamere, our approach is to understand the whole person, rather than focusing exclusively on the addiction that brought them into treatment. That means identifying pressures and behaviours that might otherwise go unnoticed.

“For some guests, we’re helping them establish clear boundaries around digital communication as part of their wider recovery,” he explains. “The warning signs can include feeling anxious about unread messages, checking conversations compulsively, or struggling to relax because you’re worried about missing something.

“Simple changes such as muting busy conversations, turning off notifications, and setting aside time away from group chats can help,” he says. “But we also need to ask why we feel such a powerful obligation to be constantly available.

“Not everyone experiencing group-chat stress has a behavioural addiction, but that doesn’t mean we should dismiss its impact on emotional wellbeing.

“Being connected to the people we care about shouldn’t mean feeling permanently on call,” Lomas says.