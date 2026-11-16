Why some licensed betting operators have yet to launch in SA

International iGaming operators that plan a South African launch tend to budget for the licence and the platform, but not necessarily the months in between that milestone and the final certification.

Speaking on a recent Softswiss LinkedIn Live panel, compliance consultant Zeena Rossouw said she knows of operators that “have still not launched even though they were licensed a year ago”. In many ways, though, this type of friction is an essential part of facilitating a compliant industry.

The panel – Not a Cheap Bet: The Economics of Launch in the African iGaming Market – brought together Vusi Mtsweni, CEO of the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator; Caly McCall, co-founder and CMO of operator Jabula Bets; Rossouw, founding president and CEO of Legends Gaming and Management Solutions; and Mariia Halaida, head of Business Development in Africa at Softswiss. Miranda Guliashvili, head of Regional Growth at Softswiss, moderated.

South Africa has nine provincial licensing authorities, each with its own framework. Mtsweni says a single application can take up to three, six or 12 months depending on its complications, whereafter other administrative steps still need to follow.

“So, for me, the issue of time is not calculated,” he says. Mtsweni further explains that because of this, there are still open opportunities to improve the process to make it easier for applicants to take into account the “variability that might happen when it comes to launching”.

Being able to put together an accurate timeline is a key part of entering a competitive market, because there are many operators already licensed and trading in any particular province.

Mtsweni argues that the friction still has a purpose, though.

“The successful market is not necessarily the one with the lowest barrier to entry,” he says. “A successful market is one where there is a reasonable balance between market access, responsible innovation, consumer protection, regulatory oversight, and sustainable investment. Regulation should provide sufficient certainty for legitimate investment, while ensuring that operators understand that compliance is part of the cost of doing business.”

Halaida says entrants tend to overestimate the fee itself.

“The licensing itself is probably one of the cheapest parts of entering South Africa,” she says. “It’s everything that is around the licensing that still needs to be taken into account – the certification, the local partner, the local presence you need to establish.”

The 2027 iGaming trends report by Softswiss, co-authored with WorldGaming (formerly Clarion Gaming), sets out what is at stake.

Using H2 Gambling Capital data, it values South Africa’s online gambling market at $3,89-billion in 2026, with 84% of gross gambling revenue generated onshore – and projects Africa’s continental online gross gambling revenue to grow from $13,6-billion in 2026 to $17-billion in 2028. Across regions, the report concludes that “success increasingly depends on execution rather than access alone”, and that compliance is turning into “a commercial capability, increasingly deciding who gets licensed, who survives probity review, and who becomes an acquisition target rather than an acquirer.”

For McCall, the most expensive mistakes happen after launch day, because the cost of acquisition is largely upfront, while the follow-through can change the equation.

“If I spend money acquiring a player and they arrive on a slow platform, or they’re struggling to deposit or receive an error during an offer, or they have a poor customer service experience, marketing can’t fix that,” McCall says. “I’ve simply just paid to introduce a customer to a problem.”

Halaida says, in terms of payments, South African players deposit through vouchers, EFTs and cards, while Kenya runs on mobile money and much of the rest of the continent on USSD and agent networks. The trends report notes that processing fees run at 3% to 6% of deposits across Africa, where low-value, high-frequency betting is the norm – which makes payment cost “not a back-office line, but the unit economics themselves.”

Guliashvili argues in the report that South Africa receives less international attention than it deserves.

“We do not see as many global brands entering South Africa as we see elsewhere, even though the market has a serious structure, strong player interest, and long-term potential.”

Mtsweni closed the panel with advice for those brands: “Don’t come to South Africa just looking for a licence, come prepared to earn the trust that comes with that licence.”