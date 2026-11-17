Cisco debuts 360 Program updates

Cisco has unveiled new advancements across its partner program, customer experience offerings and technology portfolio, providing the tools and incentives required to capture this next wave of global connectivity growth.

Expanded incentives within the Cisco 360 Partner Program combined with the general availability of Cisco IQ for Partners address the demand for more agility and intelligence in the current environment. Cisco Cloud Control continues to bring it all together, giving Cisco partners, IT professionals and AI agents a platform where they can work together to connect, protect and run the critical infrastructure for the AI era.

“Our partners are where Cisco meets the customer, and the AI era is asking more of all of us,” says Tim Coogan, senior vice-president: global partner sales at Cisco. “Customers need partners with the agility to move first and fast. By combining the strength of the Cisco 360 Partner Program with Cisco IQ and Cisco Cloud Control, we’re giving every type of partner new ways to deliver that and be rewarded for it, from the advisor who shapes a decision to the partner who delivers and supports it.”

As the Cisco 360 Partner Program enters its first full year, the program has added dedicated paths for each of them. Additional enhancements span program experience, profitability and enablement for all partner types, empowering true ecosystem agility in the AI era, and rewarding the contributions of every partner.

Ecosystem Deal Registration: A new way for Advisors and Developers to be formally recognized for contributions that lead to transactions, validating partner impact across the customer lifecycle.

A new way for Advisors and Developers to be formally recognized for contributions that lead to transactions, validating partner impact across the customer lifecycle. New growth paths: Advisor and Developer Partner Value Indexes (PVIs) are now available and a new unified Distributor PVI will be available by Spring of 2027, underscoring Cisco’s commitment to measuring partner contributions based on the unique value their role brings to the customer.

Advisor and Developer Partner Value Indexes (PVIs) are now available and a new unified Distributor PVI will be available by Spring of 2027, underscoring Cisco’s commitment to measuring partner contributions based on the unique value their role brings to the customer. Evolution of Cisco Partner Incentive (CPI) Rates: A continued investment in partner value exchange, increasing ACV growth reward by 50% as well as a 2x increase on Adopt for all use cases, as well as launching new adopt incentives on Cisco IQ.

A continued investment in partner value exchange, increasing ACV growth reward by 50% as well as a 2x increase on Adopt for all use cases, as well as launching new adopt incentives on Cisco IQ. Additional +2% Cross-Sell Bonus: An incremental +2% on top of the existing cross-sell rebate for Preferred and Portfolio partners expanding customer accounts into net-new Cisco architectures, including Splunk.

An incremental +2% on top of the existing cross-sell rebate for Preferred and Portfolio partners expanding customer accounts into net-new Cisco architectures, including Splunk. Cisco IQ Adopt Incentive: Designed to reward Partner adoption of Cisco IQ to ensure customers are onboarded and integrated with their telemetry.

Additionally, enhanced partner experience resources are now available to help partners differentiate and expand their offerings for customers:

Deal registration visibility in Partner Experience Platform (PXP): Automated, real-time insights to optimise pipeline health and enable partners to identify growth opportunities.

Automated, real-time insights to optimise pipeline health and enable partners to identify growth opportunities. Advanced Trend Analysis and Eligibility Tracking: New PVI APIs enable partners to optimize their business outcomes and proactively manage their performance.

New PVI APIs enable partners to optimize their business outcomes and proactively manage their performance. On-demand agentic resource: The One Cisco Content Agent (beta) makes it easy for partner sellers and marketers to quickly access approved Cisco content and customize value propositions for every customer tailored to specific priorities and industry trends, creating relevant co-branded presentations in minutes rather than hours.

The One Cisco Content Agent (beta) makes it easy for partner sellers and marketers to quickly access approved Cisco content and customize value propositions for every customer tailored to specific priorities and industry trends, creating relevant co-branded presentations in minutes rather than hours. New CPI Deal Estimator: Empowers partners to model deal economics and optimize rebate yield across every opportunity.

Empowers partners to model deal economics and optimize rebate yield across every opportunity. New OT certification: To reflect the growing convergence of IT, OT, and security, Learn with Cisco is launching a new Cisco OT Security Practitioner certification and releasing Cisco Modeling Labs 2.11 with new hands-on lab capabilities.

Cisco is also announcing the general availability of Cisco IQ for Partners, empowering its global partner ecosystem to drive repeatable, high-margin growth across both managed services and reseller models. With more than 16,000 customers, and with visibility across close to 20 million devices since April 2026, the extension of Cisco IQ to partners provides new opportunities for growth after deal closure:

Deliver differentiated managed services: With Cisco IQ MCP Server and expanded API access, partners can seamlessly integrate intelligence into their own professional services, workflows, and AI agents. This enables partners to instantly query customer estates so they can address short term risks like emerging AI-powered threats, while helping customers plan for infrastructure modernisation.

With Cisco IQ MCP Server and expanded API access, partners can seamlessly integrate intelligence into their own professional services, workflows, and AI agents. This enables partners to instantly query customer estates so they can address short term risks like emerging AI-powered threats, while helping customers plan for infrastructure modernisation. Secure, automated capabilities for Resellers: Through new Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) in Cisco IQ, customers can grant partners direct, secure visibility into their installed base. This transforms resellers into intelligence-led partners who can leverage real-time data and APIs to operate at machine scale—spotting hidden network risks, eliminating manual exports, and proactively driving customer modernization.

Cisco is introducing new Cisco IQ capabilities for customers and partners: