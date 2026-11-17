Nokia debuts Fibre on the Go to extend broadband coverage

Nokia has announced the global availability of Fibre on the Go, an end-to-end broadband access solution to make the fibre deployment in developing markets economically viable.

The offering will enables operators to extend high-speed connectivity to underserved communities while opening new growth markets.

More than 250-million homes in developing markets lack reliable broadband. In informal and cash-based economies, traditional contract-based fibre and mobile broadband subscription models can be unaffordable for subscribers, making it difficult for operators to build a sustainable business.

Nokia’s Fibre on the Go is designed to provide flexible payment options for subscribers, enabling operators to offer affordable, reliable, pay-as-you-go broadband services, giving customers greater access to education, jobs and business opportunities. The solution combines fibre access, subscriber payments and AI-driven automation to simplify deployment, activation and operations, lowering costs and accelerating time-to-revenue.

“Fibre on the Go is about making fibre work in markets where traditional broadband models don’t. We have seen the model scale in South Africa. Now we are making it available globally, helping operators reach new customers and build new growth markets,” says Maryam Chaudry, senior vice-president and GM: fixed networks at Nokia.

Fibre on the Go was developed and first deployed with fibretime in South Africa, where over 600 000 lines are now in service in underserved communities. Nokia is now making the solution available to operators globally, with an initial focus on Africa, Latin America and Asia.

“The next phase of fibre growth will increasingly depend on the industry’s ability to reach communities where traditional broadband models have not worked. Solutions that combine lower-cost deployment, automation and more flexible ways for consumers to access and pay for connectivity can help change the economics of fibre and unlock significant new growth opportunities in developing markets,” says Roland Montagne, principal analyst FTTH, Broadband Markets at IDATE.

“Our experience shows there is significant demand for reliable fibre connectivity in low-income communities when the service is designed around the needs of the people who live there. Working with Nokia, we have been able to rethink how fibre is deployed, accessed and paid for, and connect more households faster,” says Danvig de Bruyn, CEO of fibretime.

“Fibre on the Go demonstrates that expanding fibre connectivity into underserved and hard-to-serve communities can be both high-impact and commercially attractive. By combining a structurally lower cost base with flexible payment models tailored to customers, the model creates a compelling proposition for investors seeking scalable long-term growth. We see significant potential to replicate this approach across emerging markets and unlock substantial investment opportunities in last-mile digital infrastructure,” comments Kuutti Kilpeläinen, head of digital infrastructure and solutions at Finnfund.

Nokia’s Fibre on the Go solution includes: