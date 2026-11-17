Public-private partnerships key to East Africa’s energy future

There’s a well-known saying “putting the cart before the horse” that aptly describes addressing the outcome before taking the first, logical step.

And this is often the case when it comes to power generation, whilst incredibly important, it is even more important to ensure that the necessary infrastructure is in place to reach the intended consumers.

East Africa has made significant progress in renewable energy generation. Kenya, in particular, has established itself as a leader in geothermal power, alongside growing wind and solar capacity. But despite progress, the region faces a fundamental challenge, ensuring that electricity generated reaches homes, businesses and industries reliably and affordably.

“The challenge is no longer generation. Kenya has demonstrated strong renewable generation, particularly through geothermal power at scale. The question now is how we connect that generation to customers in a way that ensures reliability and affordability,” Symphrose Ochieng, infrastructure segment and power systems business leader at Schneider Electric.

Ageing infrastructure limited public-sector capital and the need to extend electrification to underserved communities all place pressure on utilities and governments. At the same time, growing industrial activity, digitalisation and AI are increasing demand for electricity and raising expectations around the reliability of supply.

Against this backdrop, public-private partnerships (PPPs) offer a way to bring together public-sector priorities and private-sector financing, technical expertise and operational capabilities. It can well and truly put the horse back in front of the cart again.

Bridging the infrastructure investment gap

Large electricity projects often involve lengthy procurement processes, while investments in remote communities may take longer to deliver financial returns.

Here, PPPs can help address these constraints by enabling private partners to finance, develop and, in some cases, operate infrastructure under agreed contractual arrangements.

“Instead of waiting for public funding allocations, projects can be financed, built and operated through private-sector partnerships. This can accelerate delivery while preserving public funds for other priorities, including the operation and maintenance of existing infrastructure,” says Ochieng.

“The objective is not simply to attract investment, but to ensure that it translates into functioning infrastructure and measurable outcomes.”

Different projects will require different partnership structures. Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), for example, remain important for utility-scale generation, while build-operate-transfer arrangements can provide a framework for private partners to develop infrastructure before transferring it to a public entity under agreed terms.

However, Ochieng sees particular potential in Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS), which shifts the focus from purchasing infrastructure to securing the energy services and performance that customers need.

“Under an EaaS arrangement, a private partner may finance, deploy, operate and maintain a solution, with payments linked to agreed services or performance measures. Depending on the contract, this can reduce the upfront investment required from the customer while establishing clearer responsibilities for the asset’s operation and availability,” she explains.

Grid modernisation and last-mile electrification

Digital technologies cannot compensate for physical infrastructure challenges. The reality is before utilities can realise the full benefits of advanced monitoring, automation and data-driven operations; they need to establish the underlying networks and subsequent reliable data on which these systems depend.

PPPs can support a more defined and coordinated approach, bringing together financing, infrastructure development, technology and capacity-building initiatives. Rather than addressing individual equipment needs in isolation, partners can work with utilities to identify priorities and develop a structured plan for modernisation.

“PPPs can also help extend electrification beyond established networks. In rural and remote communities – where grid connections are difficult or uneconomical to deliver – microgrids and other off-grid solutions can provide an alternative route to access,” she says.

“Reliable electricity can support not only households, but also farms, small businesses and essential services. For agricultural communities in particular, access to dependable power and storage infrastructure can help preserve the value of produce and strengthen local economic activity.”

Partnerships need the right foundations

Although PPPs can unlock capital and technical expertise, they are not a universal solution. Their success depends on appropriate risk allocation, viable project structures, clear performance expectations and effective collaboration between public and private stakeholders.

Private partners may assume responsibility for financing, construction, maintenance or technology performance, depending on the arrangement. This can help place specific risks with organisations better equipped to manage them.

“Risks still need to be assessed and allocated realistically, with affordability, long-term service delivery and public interest remaining central considerations.” Ochieng notes.

“The private sector may have the funding, expertise and mandate to deliver a project, but collaboration with government remains essential,” she concludes.