Seacom launches managed security services for African SMEs

Seacom today launched Managed Security Services powered by Cloudflare.

Announced at Africa Tech Festival 2026, the service gives small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) a single provider for connectivity and security, with Seacom deploying and managing the controls that protect their people, applications and websites.

The service is offered in two bundles, both running on Cloudflare’s global network with local support from Seacom.

Attacks on African businesses are becoming faster and more automated. According to Interpol’s African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026, artificial intelligence is enabling 55% of reported cybercrimes across the continent.

SMEs face many of the same threats as large enterprises but rarely have a security team to respond. A compromised account, a malicious attachment or a website taken offline can halt operations and cost customers.

“Our customers already rely on Seacom to connect their offices, staff and customers. The next question they ask is how to control who reaches their applications and keep their websites available,” says Deon Geyser, group MD at Seacom Digital Services. “Working with Cloudflare, we can address that with one team, with network and security under a single relationship, bringing direct in-country support closer to clients.”

Both bundles include three core services:

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), which gives each user access to specific applications based on identity and device, rather than to the whole network

Secure Web Gateway (SWG), which filters web and DNS traffic to reduce exposure to phishing, malware and harmful sites

Cloudflare website protection, with a web application firewall (WAF), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation, a content delivery network (CDN) and DNS

ZTNA and SWG are delivered through Cloudflare One, Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform.

Small SME bundle: For smaller businesses that need secure access, safer browsing and website protection in a single managed service.

Zero Trust Advanced bundle: For larger organisations. It adds data loss prevention, which detects and stops sensitive information leaving the business through web and cloud applications, along with higher website protection allowances.

Seacom’s resellers and channel partners can offer both bundles from today, supported by a promotional campaign running from November to December 2026. Seacom’s channel team will help partners match each bundle to their customers’ requirements. “Seacom was built to connect businesses across Africa. Helping them stay secure on those connections is the logical next step,” concludes Geyser.