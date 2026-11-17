Telkom Business targets SME customers

Kathy Gibson reports from Cape Town – Telkom Business is taking aim at the small and medium enterprise (SME) market with an assortment is product and service offerings that it says will help to make workplaces smarter.

“We are coming up with products to make businesses more efficient, productive and collaborative,” says Keshal Sookha, managing executive: commercial strategy, product and partnerships at Telkom Business .

Technology is able to drive enterprise transformation, according to Chen Li, vice-president: southern Africa at Huawei.

“SMEs drive 40% of South African’s GPD,” he points out. “And digital transformation offers them huge opportunity and dividends in cybersecurity and cloud.”

He adds that Huawei works with telcos to help SMEs upgrade connectivity and to shift from standard products to managed services.

Today, Telkom Business launched the telco’s fibre to the office (FTTO) offering.

“SMEs need to be able to take their office with them, and to access mobile self-service solutions,” says Arnold Naicker, executive head: products and services at Telkom Business. “So they need to the tools that enable them to function in a converged world.”

The FTTO all-in-one optical WiFi solution launching today unifies network, cloud, security and computing into a single high -performance optical foundation for modern business spaces.

It offers a seamless all-optical mesh integrated edge intelligence and enterprise security shield.

The device allows for 200 multi-user concurrency, high speed uploads, VIP videoconferencing and secure enterprise security.

With full coverage throughout the workspace, it offers stable online office connectivity for multiple users, providing stable video calls and rapid cloud collaboration.

Use cases include offices, restaurants, schools, café, recreation and education, hotels and more.

Fibre to the room (FTTR) is another Huawei offering from Telkom Business, extending high-speed fibre connectivity directly to every room using micro-optical cabling and strategically placed WiFi access points.

Unlike traditional wireless extenders that lose speed, FTTE eliminates dead zones and delivers consistent gigabit performance access for all connected devices.

The new offerings can be consumed on a per-month or contract basis across 12, 24 or 36 months.

Users can start with a starter kit of one primary unit plus one edge unit and scale up to 16 additional edge WiFi units as they required.

Steve Tetluk, CEO of OneOffice, describes how his company is making its SME workplace platform offering available through Telkom Business.

“The people who keep the country running are not the giants: they are the small businesses,” he says. “And they deserve an efficient office.”

He explains that SMEs battle with too many disconnected apps that are hard to manage and secure; and too many bills as each app attracts a cost.

“Business’s most value asset is data – but it is often sitting on servers the owner can’t see and can’t name. And it’s frequently hard to find data when it’d needed,” Tetluk says.

“These things add up to a tax on time, and small businesses pay that tax every day.”

The solution is to have the whole office in one place, held locally here in South Africa, he says.

“That place exists. OneOffice is a secure business workplace on one platform. It works online and offline, and the SME doesn’t need an IT department to run in.

“Security is built in,” Tetluk adds. “And teams can collaborate on anything from anywhere.

“It is one platform that replaces the patchwork. Users log in once; and they get one bill.”

Importantly, data stays on local, secure data storage, held locally in Huawei’s Johannesburg data centre.

“For years we have just accepted that our business data would live somewhere else,” Tetluk says. “But it doesn’t have to.”

In addition, AI is built in and easy to use.

OneOffice is priced in rands, Tetluk adds.

Telkom MVNO launches

Telkom Business today launched its first-ever MVNO (mobile virtual network operator).

Megatel, part of the Hello Group, is one of three MVNOs that will be launching in the local market.

Mohammed Ebrahim, CEO of Megatel explains the rationale behind the MVNO.

“In South Africa, we live in two different worlds: while the average user consumes 7,8Gb of data per month, the reality is that post-paid customers use 20Gb to 30Gb each, while pre-paid customers use just 3Gb to 4Gb.

“Megatel aims to provide a solution for every user.”

Fibre reaches 5-million households in South Africa, of which just 3-million are connected, Ebrahim adds. “But there are 19-million households in the country.

“We need to address this gap.”

Megatel aims to provide data to this underserved market at an affordable rate through its MVNO agreement with Telkom Business.