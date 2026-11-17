Telkom to distribute Amazon’s Leo satellite network

Telkom Group has become an authorised distributor of Amazon’s Leo (low Earth orbit) satellite network in South Africa.

The agreement, signed by Openserve on behalf of the Telkom Group, will use Amazon’s satellite technology to extend the reach of Telkom’s national network.

The high-performance satellite connectivity services available to enterprises , eligible public sector customers, and small businesses across the country, through all three of Telkom’s operating businesses.

Amazon Leo is Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network, designed to provide fast, reliable broadband connectivity to customers beyond the reach of traditional networks. Powered by a constellation of thousands of satellites, Amazon Leo will serve businesses and eligible public sector customers. Depending on the selected enterprise service plan and terminal, maximum configured speeds can reach up to 1 Gbps download and 400 Mbps upload.

“Connectivity should not depend on where you happen to work. For too long, a business two hours from the nearest town has had to work harder, wait longer and pay more just to do what a business in the city takes for granted,” says Serame Taukobong, CEO of Telkom Group.

Under the agreement, Openserve will integrate Amazon Leo services and equipment into connectivity solutions designed for organisations operating in remote, rural and hard-to-reach locations, as well as customers seeking an additional connectivity path to strengthen network resilience.

Openserve will bring these solutions to South Africa directly and through its authorised sales agents to enterprises and eligible public-sector customers. Openserve will remain the service provider for end customers.

The agreement complements Openserve’s fibre, transmission and broader network capabilities. For locations where fibre, mobile or fixed-wireless services do not provide the required coverage, capacity or resilience, satellite connectivity will provide an additional option within an integrated network solution.

The broader relationship also supports satellite connectivity for eligible telecommunications backhaul applications, including primary and backup connectivity at fixed cellular sites.

“Our job is to build the network every provider in this country can rely on. Bringing Amazon Leo onto Openserve means that network now reaches cities and remote locations in South Africa,” says Beauty Apleni, CEO of Openserve.

BCX will combine Amazon Leo with its managed network, cloud and cybersecurity services. For a mining group, a logistics operator or a provincial health department, that means remote sites run as one secure, managed network alongside head office, with satellite taking over when a terrestrial link goes down.

“Our clients run operations where networks are thinnest: mines, farms, construction sites, clinics and depots. Amazon Leo lets us bring those sites into the same managed, secured environment as the rest of the business” says Hasnain Motlekar, interim CEO of BCX.

Telkom Business will offer Amazon Leo-powered connectivity to small businesses in rural and remote areas. A guesthouse in the Drakensberg that can take online bookings and card payments. A family farm that can sell direct to buyers in the city. A school in a rural village where learners can join the same online lesson as a classroom in Sandton.

“Millions of South Africans run small businesses far from the nearest fibre line. Amazon Leo gives us a way to reach them with dependable internet without waiting for a fibre build,” says Andrew Dawson: managing executive: small and medium business sales at Telkom Business.

Telkom will offer Amazon Leo to the sectors it serves across South Africa, including mining, agriculture, energy, construction, logistics and transport, tourism and hospitality, and qualifying public sector entities, from health to education – as well as to small businesses beyond the reach of fibre.

In practice, that means a road crew on a new stretch of highway with a site office online from day one. A game lodge that no longer depends on a patchy signal, and emergency teams who stay connected when the terrestrial network around them is down.

“South Africa is a big country, and for a long time the map of who is connected has looked very different from the map of where people actually work,” says Taukobong. “With our network, our enterprise business and our small business reach working together, we can close that gap faster than any one of them could alone. A farmer, a mine, a clinic or a small business no longer has to choose between where they are and what they can become.”